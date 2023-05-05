No Stay On The Kerala Story By HC; Producer Agrees To Remove 32,000 Missing Women Claim

The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to put a stay on the release of the controversial film The Kerala Story, which was released on Friday, May 5. However, the producer of the film, Vipul Shah, submitted that the teaser of the movie, which claimed that over 32,000 women from Kerala were recruited to ISIS, will be removed from their social media accounts.

The Division Bench of judges comprising Justice N Nagaresh and Justice Sophy Thomas rejected the petition seeking to declare that the ‘A’ certification issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the movie should be declared illegal.

Delivering its verdict, the court watched the trailer of the film and stated that there was nothing offensive in it and does not harm any particular community. The bench further said that the CBFC has certified the film for public viewing.

Refusing to put a stay, the High Court bench said noted that none of the petitioners has watched the film, also the producers have added a disclaimer that the film is a fictionalise version of the events.