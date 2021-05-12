Nora Fatehi Condemns Violence Against Palestinians; Calls It 'unacceptable'

Nora Fatehi recently took to social media to express her concerns over the Jerusalem clashes which have shaken the entire world. She put up a note on her story explaining what has been happening in Israel since the last few days and why the issue needs to be highlighted. She also shared a post, calling for a protest against the injustice which has been unfolding in the East of Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem. The videos and pictures from the sites are going viral across all social media platforms, gaining global momentum.

Nora Fatehi raises voice against Jerusalem violence

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi recently took to social media to share a series of stories regarding the political and military unrest in Israel. She put up a story about the Palestinian expulsion from East Sheikh Jarrah while questioning the silence of the people over the matter. In the first story, she has explained how the issue needs to come to the limelight as people have been suffering endlessly in Sheikh Jarrah. She also added that no one gets to choose whose human rights are more important than the others.

In the next story, Nora Fatehi shared a pamphlet calling for a protest against the Israeli forces which have been forcing Palestinians out of their own home. The point of the protest was also to stop the unjust violence which has injured thousands of people in the state. The post shared also mentions that people have to gather outside State Department and it is mandatory for everyone to wear their facemasks at all times.

In the last story uploaded by Nora Fatehi, she has made an attempt to explain the entire scenario to her fans while stressing on how unacceptable, the violence against Palestinians is. She mentioned that the world must stand in solidarity with the Palestinians of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. She gave a gist of the conflict and how Israeli forces have been forcing people out of their own homes, in the holy month of Ramadan. She also highlighted that the violence in Jerusalem is an international war crime that must be called out by all World leaders in order to safeguard the human rights of the Palestinians.

Nora Fatehi also shed some light on the Masjid Al Aqsa violence where a huge Palestinian crowd was attacked for peacefully protesting against the violation of their rights. She also added at the end that the happenings in Jerusalem will affect the people around the globe, in due time.

IMAGE: NORA FATEHI INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.