Nora Fatehi Increases Her Remuneration; Asks For A Whopping Price For 'Pushpa'

Canadian dancer and model, Nora Fatehi has taken the item numbers in Bollywood by storm ever since the song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate was released. Nora Fatehi is seeing her graph going up with her dance numbers and performances in several prominent films. She recently also landed acting roles in several films, including Street Dancer 3D and Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India. She was recently approached by the filmmakers of Pushpa, but she has reportedly revised her remuneration.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Nora Fatehi was recently approached by the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. But, her remuneration shocked the filmmakers as Nora has now increased her fee to a whopping Rs 2 crores. Pushpa makers are yet to decide if they would welcome Nora on board or not. Allegedly, Nora Fatehi was not the first choice of the filmmakers for a dancing number. They had earlier approached Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde. But for some reason, the actors declined the offer.

Details about Pushpa Part 1

Pushpa is one of the most anticipated films starring Allu Arjun. The Pan India film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and Fahadh Fasil as the main antagonist. This Sukumar helmer has created a lot of buzz among Allu Arjun's fans. An item song would fuel the excitement among fans. As per Sukumar's description, the film's plot is expected to revolve around the Red Snader's smuggling. Allu Arjun would play the role of Pushpa Raj.

Nora Fatehi's item songs

If Nora Fatehi is signed for Pushpa, it will not be her first South venture. The Bhuj actor had earlier performed in Telugu films like Bahubali: The Begining, Kick 2, Sher, Loafer, and Jr. NTR starrer Temper. Temper was her first Telugu venture, for which she reportedly charged Rs 4 lakh. Nora Fatehi's prominence in the industry increased with her participation in Bigg Boss in 2015. She did not win but did garner a lot of attention. After appearing in a number of Hindi and Telugu films, her song Dilbar became a hit overnight. Since then, she has performed in several Bollywood films like Stree, Marjaavaan, and Batla House.

Image: Instagram/@norafatehi Twitter/@alluarjun