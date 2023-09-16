Not Ramya Krishnan, THIS Actress Was Makers First Choice To Play Shivagami In Baahubali

Ramya Krishnan earned critical acclaim for her powerful performance of Shivagami Devi in Baahubali. The actress played the role of the antagonist Bhalal Dev’s mother as well as the protagonist Baahubali’s adoptive mother. The actress’s performance became a talking point in both parts of the SS Rajamouli film. However, recently the filmmaker revealed that Ramya Krishnan was not the first choice for the role.

SS Rajamouli reveals who almost played Shivgami

Even though it was one of her career-best roles, Ramya Krishnan was not the initial choice for the character of Shivgami. In an interview with ABN Telugu, the director of the magnum opus revealed that the part was first offered to Sridevi. He also reasoned why the producers decided against casting the Mom actor for the role.

Media reports claimed that Sridevi made exuberant demands to the producers. It was reported that she asked for a huge sum as her remuneration as well as a full hotel floor for her family and staff, and 10 flight tickets for them from Mumbai to Hyderabad. In the interview, the director said, “After hearing a series of wishes from her (Sridevi), our team got fed up. We also thought that it would be above our budget to meet her demands. Then we approached Ramya Krishnan and she proved herself (to be) fantastic and we now feel we were lucky that we dropped the idea of having Sridevi in our film.” However later, Sridevi claimed that the rumours were not true and it was a miscommunication that led the producers to think she demanded too much.

Baahubali went on to create history

Not just Ramya Krishnan, all actors in the film delivered their career-best in the SS Rajamouli-directed period drama. The project was headlined by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati and also starred Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj. Both Baahubali movies went on to breach significant records at the box office.