K Ramalakshmi, Noted Telugu Writer And Arudra's Wife, Dies Aged 92

K Ramalakshmi, a renowned writer and the wife of famous lyricist Arudra, died on Friday afternoon (March 3) at the age of 92. According to reports, she died at Malakpet in Hyderabad, from health issues related to ageing. The writer published her first novel in 1951 and went on to write several books including Avatali Gattu, Merupu Teega, Manani Gaayam, Animutyam, Pelli, Naa Kuturu Feminist, and others.

Ramalakshmi was born in Kotananduru, Kakinada on December 31, 1930. She started working as a sub-editor in Telugu Swatantra after receiving her degree from Madras University. Some of her literary works were published under the pen name "Ramalakshmi Arudra." She got married to a fellow writer and lyricist Arudra in 1954.

More about K Ramalakshmi

Ramalakshmi rose to prominence as a writer and a fierce advocate for women's rights, but she was also admired for her unapologetically sharp thoughts. Film enthusiasts admired how bluntly she expressed her opinions regarding movies. She was unafraid to publicly discuss the relationships and private lives of Telugu movie stars.

Known for speaking her mind, she worked with various women’s welfare NGOs. “Arudra used to finalise his writings only after getting feedback from Ramalakshmi. Despite being best friends with Sri Sri, Ramalakshmi opposed his writings,” according to a source close to the couple.