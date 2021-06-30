Now It Is Perfect: Cyberabad Police Gives Quirky Twist To Jr NTR & Ram Charan's 'RRR' Post

Recently, the makers of RRR announced that they have wrapped up the shoot of the hugely anticipated film and only two songs are yet to be shot. While sharing the news, the makers added a new poster including Ram Charan and Jr NTR. In the picture, the two are seen riding a bike with "RRR" written at the bottom. Now, Cyberabad Traffic Police took the opportunity to create their version of the RRR poster and spread awareness about road safety. Have a look at the hilarious take on the poster.

Cyberabad Traffic Police's hilarious take on RRR poster

In the original tweet, it is mentioned that the shoot of the movie is now complete. Other than this, only two songs are yet to be shot whereas actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have already dubbed the movie in two languages. While sharing the picture of both the actors, the tweet read, "Moving at a rapid pace Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon." Check it out.

Moving at a rapid pace 🤘🏻

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/6g1h5yTQhK — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

Now, the Cyberabad Traffic Police edited the poster and added helmets on the actors. Giving the message that one should wear a helmet while riding a vehicle, they wrote, "Now it is perfect. Wear Helmet. Be Safe.". Within no time, the makers replied to the hilarious take on the poster and said, "Still it’s not perfect. The number plate is missing [wink emoticon]". Take a look at the tweet.

Still it’s not perfect. The number plate is missing 😉 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 29, 2021

More about RRR release date

The RRR cast includes Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Alison Doody as Lady Scott and Shriya Saran among others. It is a fictitious story about two legendary Indian revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. Regarding the release, OTT platforms, Netflix and Zee5, have managed to get the streaming rights of the film. The film will debut on the OTT platforms after 70 to 100 days from its theatrical release.

