NPC MLA Awhad Says, 'Hang Producer Of The Kerala Story'; Later, Withdraws His Statement

Amid massive uproar over the film The Kerala Story, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Jitendra Awhad has sparked a fresh controversy stating that the producer of the movie Vipul Amrutlal Shah should be hanged in public.

“Under the name of Kerala files, a state was defamed and also women were defamed. The official figure which is coming out is 3. Three projected as 32,000. Whoever this producer is, who created this fiction, should be hanged in public,” said NCP’s Jitendra Awhad.

Later, after making a controversial statement, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, in conversation with Republic TV, made an attempt for damage control. "I take my statement back, it was an emotional outburst. I didn't mean it. The lies and propaganda are hurting the sentiments of the people of the nation. A man creates fiction and wants some controversy to make his movie hit. The official data is three and he has mentioned 32,000 in the movie. It is maligning the image of one of the best states in India. The movie will create havoc in another 15 days in the country," said Jitendra Awhad.

#LIVE | NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad speaks to Republic after making controversial statement against the filmmakers of 'The Kerala Story,' says 'I take my statement back.'#NCP #JitendraAwhad #TheKeralaStoryhttps://t.co/JBOJSkzlid pic.twitter.com/LAdTwDhGzK — Republic (@republic) May 9, 2023

Political faceoff over The Kerala Story

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story has drummed up support from the top brass of the BJP, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, May 9 declared the movie tax-free in the state. However, the movie has drawn a massive political faceoff with the governments of West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu protesting against the movie. According to reports, the film has already been banned in West Bengal in a bid to 'avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state.'

Announcing its decision to ban the movie, the Banerjee-led state government issued a notification and stated that the film is being restricted to avoid "any incident of hatred or violence in Bengal”.

"Likely to cause a breach of peace": West Bengal govt issues notification prohibiting the screening of 'The Kerala Story' to avoid "any incident of hatred or violence to maintain law and order in state" pic.twitter.com/8bLh5mKJEA — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Theatres in Tamil Nadu stopped the screening of The Kerala Story in the State from May 7 onwards. President of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association M Subramaniam, popularly known as Tiruppur Subramaniam, said a few multiplexes that had screened the film decided to withdraw it.

Tiruppur Subramaniam had said: "The film was only shown in a few multiplexes owned by pan-India groups, mostly PVR. Locally-owned multiplexes had already decided not to show the film, as it did not have any popular stars. In Coimbatore for instance, there were two shows so far -- one on Friday and one on Saturday. Even those who did not do well. Given that, theatres decided that it was not worth going through the threat of protests."