NT Rama Rao 100th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Actor-politician

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the 101st episode of Mann Ki Baat. During his special episode, he paid tribute to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NT Rama Rao. Today, (May 28) marks the 100th birth anniversary of NTR.

"I am now going to discuss another great personality of our country who left an indelible mark in politics and in the film industry through his talent. That great personality is N.T. Rama Rao, whom we all know as NTR. Today is NTR's 100 birth anniversary. With his multi-faceted talent, he not only became a legendary actor in Telugu cinema but also won millions of hearts. Did you know that he acted in more than 300 films? He brought alive many historical characters through his acting skills. People liked NTR's acting as Lord Krishna, Rama and many other such roles that they still remember him. NTR made his identity not only in the film industry but also in politics. In politics also, he received abundant love and blessings from people. I offer my humble tribute to NT Rama Rao, who ruled the hearts of millions in the country and the world", said PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat.

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to NT Rama Rao. It was his 100th birth anniversary on May 28. PM also made a mention of him in his Mann Ki Baat. (Image: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR pay homage to NT Rama Rao

On the occasion of NT Rama Rao's 100th birth anniversary, his son and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and his grandson Jr. NTR paid homage to him at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad. Several photos and videos have been doing the rounds on social media. In the videos, they can be seen offering flowers. In one of the videos, Balakrishna can be heard saying that they are organising NTR centenary celebrations across the world.

More about NT Rama Rao

Late actor NT Rama Rao stepped into the Telugu cinema in 1947. He debuted in the film Palleturi Pilla. Later, he appeared in Mana Desam where he played the role of a policeman. NTR rose to fame with his stints in Paatha Bhairavi and Malleeswari. In 1960, he acted in Sri Madvirata Parvam, his first-ever mythological film. He also worked in films which were a huge success at the box office. After contributing to the film industry for four decades, NTR stepped into politics and formed Telugu Desam Party in 1982. He created history by coming to power in about eight months.