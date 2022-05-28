NT Rama Rao's Birth Anniversary: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati Pay Tribute To The Icon

Quick links:
One of the finest actors in the history of Indian cinema, NT Rama Rao is being remembered by his loved ones on his birth anniversary today.. The iconic Telugu star and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh starred in over 300 films, winning multiple National Film awards among other accolades. Some of his famous works include Mayabazar, Malliswari, Patala Bhairavi, and Nartanasala among others.
Marking the occasion, celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Ram Pothineni, Lakshmi Manchu, and Venkatesh Daggubati among others penned heartfelt tributes on social media. Take a look.
Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, May 28, Chiranjeevi penned a note that loosely translates to, "The man of the age who will forever be in the hearts of the Telugu people, the sovereign of the Navarasa acting, the pride of the Telugu people, the crown of the Telugu nation's glory, Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. This is my solid tribute on the occasion of the birth anniversary of a great man."
తెలుగు వారి హృదయాలలో అచిరకాలం కొలువయ్యే యుగ పురుషుడు,నవరస నటనా సార్వభౌముడు , తెలుగు వారి ఆత్మ గౌరవం, తెలుగు జాతి కీర్తి కిరీటం, శ్రీ నందమూరి తారక రామారావు గారు.ఆ మహానుభావుడి శత జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఇదే నా ఘన నివాళి! #100YearsOfNTR— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 28, 2022
Calling him the 'pride of every Telugu soul', Ram Pothineni mentioned, "Some saw him as an ordinary man..Some saw him as a God..but, in the end everybody realised that he was a Man sent by God!" On the other hand, F3 star Venkatesh Daggubati stated how the legend "made the Telugu language, the Telugu people and the Telugu nation rise step by step."
తెలుగు భాషని, తెలుగు వాడిని, తెలుగు నాడు ని దశదిశలా తలేతుకునేలా చేసిన మహనీయుడు ప్రజలే దేవుళ్ళు సమాజమే దేవాలయం అని నినాడించిన నాయకుడు విశ్వ విఖ్యాత నట సార్వభౌమ నటరత్న, శ్రీ నందమూరి తారక రామారావు గారి శత జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఇదే నా మనఃపూర్వక నివాళి. #100YearsOfNTR #JoharNTR— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 28, 2022
Some saw him as an ordinary man..Some saw him as a God..but,in the end everybody realised that he was a Man sent by God!— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 28, 2022
The Pride of every Telugu soul! 🙏❤️ #100YearsOfNTR
Love..#RAPO pic.twitter.com/tl0WzA8Qsp
Lakshmi Manchu dropped a throwback picture and mentioned that she's grateful and obliged to have known him so closely. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram also called the late icon his 'God' in the tribute.
On this happening day let's remember the legend of all, the pride of every actor and a true Telugu warrior a very Happy Centenary Birthday!— Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) May 28, 2022
You inspire us everyday in being the better version of ourself. So grateful and obliged to have known you so closely.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/WQOvbztJiB
Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the action-thriller flick, Godfather. Helmed by Mohan Raja, the film comes as the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer and also stars Nayanthara and Satyadeva Kancharana in pivotal roles. He also has Bholaa Shankar in the pipeline.
