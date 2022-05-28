Last Updated:

NT Rama Rao's Birth Anniversary: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati Pay Tribute To The Icon

On NT Rama Rao's birth anniversary, stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Pothineni, and Venkatesh Daggubati penned tributes for the legendary actor and politician.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
NT Rama Rao birth anniversary

IMAGE: PTI/ TWITTER/ @TARAK9999/ @VENKYMAMA


One of the finest actors in the history of Indian cinema, NT Rama Rao is being remembered by his loved ones on his birth anniversary today.. The iconic Telugu star and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh starred in over 300 films, winning multiple National Film awards among other accolades. Some of his famous works include Mayabazar,  Malliswari, Patala Bhairavi, and Nartanasala among others. 

Marking the occasion, celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Ram Pothineni, Lakshmi Manchu, and Venkatesh Daggubati among others penned heartfelt tributes on social media. Take a look. 

Chiranjeevi & other celebrities remember NT Rama Rao on his birth anniversary

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, May 28, Chiranjeevi penned a note that loosely translates to, "The man of the age who will forever be in the hearts of the Telugu people, the sovereign of the Navarasa acting, the pride of the Telugu people, the crown of the Telugu nation's glory, Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. This is my solid tribute on the occasion of the birth anniversary of a great man."

READ | 'F3' Twitter Review: Fans call Varun Tej, Venkatesh-starrer a 'perfect family entertainer'

Calling him the 'pride of every Telugu soul', Ram Pothineni mentioned, "Some saw him as an ordinary man..Some saw him as a God..but, in the end everybody realised that he was a Man sent by God!" On the other hand, F3 star Venkatesh Daggubati stated how the legend "made the Telugu language, the Telugu people and the Telugu nation rise step by step."

Lakshmi Manchu dropped a throwback picture and mentioned that she's grateful and obliged to have known him so closely. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram also called the late icon his 'God' in the tribute. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the action-thriller flick, Godfather. Helmed by Mohan Raja, the film comes as the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer and also stars  Nayanthara and Satyadeva Kancharana in pivotal roles. He also has Bholaa Shankar in the pipeline. 

READ | Chiranjeevi & Surekha head to USA & Europe for holiday; daughter-in-law Upasana reacts

(IMAGE: PTI/ TWITTER/ @TARAK9999/ @VENKYMAMA)

READ | 'Acharya' BO Collection Day 5: Chiranjeevi starrer fails to register impressive numbers
READ | 'Acharya' OTT release date: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer to premiere on Prime Video
READ | Jr NTR pays heartwarming tribute to grandfather NT Rama Rao on his death anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: NT Rama Rao, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND