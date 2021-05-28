Last Updated:

NTR Birth Anniversary: Fans Pour Wishes For Screen Legend, "You Will Always Be Remembered"

NTR Birth Anniversary saw a number of fans pouring in wishes for the late actor and reminiscing his good works in cinema. Read ahead to know more

Still from Shalimar Telugu and Hindi movies 

Legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao celebrates his birth anniversary today and fans have been pouring in several wishes for the late actor. NTR Garu was one of the biggest superstars during his time and paved the way for several genres in Indian cinema. The fans of the actor have been praising the actor affectionately as they remember him on his birthday today. Some fans have even shared several images of NTR Garu on their timeline as a tribute to the late actor. Today marks the 98th birth anniversary of the actor and thus fans have been writing several messages and expressing their appreciation for the actor's work in cinema. 

Netizens pay tribute to the NTR Garu

From vintage images, statues and still from popular movies, the fans have been praising NTR Garu for all his good works. They also wished him recollecting the massive impact his movies and works had on the audiences back then. Fans have also been sharing several pictures of NTR Garu as Lord Krishna from one of his popular projects. 

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was regarded as one of the best actors in Indian cinema and has been loved for his work. He went on to receive three national awards for his work by producing three films. NTR Garu rose to massive popularity after his portrayal of Lord Krishna and Lord Rama in popular projects. This would make him tremendously popular among his fans who later followed his work throughout his career. The actor, later on, moved to portray antagonistic and anti-hero roles. This contributed to his overall popularity as his fame kept growing with his films. 

NTR went on to star in a total of over 300 films and became one of the most prominent figures within the South movie industry. In 2013 he was voted as the "Greatest Indian actor of all time" in a poll held by CNN. The actor grew immensely popular and even went on to receive the Padma Shri award from the Government of India. He also won the Rashtrapati Award for best acting in two of his films. Thus with a number of awards and successful films, the actor earned himself a loving fanbase who remember his good works today on his 98th birth anniversary. 

