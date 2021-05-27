NTR Birth Anniversary: Here Is A Fun Quiz To Remember The Iconic Actor's Best Works

NT Rama Rao, also known by the name NTR Sr was a celebrated actor before he became the Cheif Minister of Andra Pradesh. He was born on 28th May 1923 in Nammakuru and served as the CM for seven years. He left a huge impact on the Telugu film industry and played a huge role in its development as an actor and director. Here is a short quiz on NTR birth anniversary, which will help you relive his best classics.

NTR movie quiz to test your knowledge

1. This film completed 100 days of theatrical run in 30 centres setting a record in south India back then.

Adavi Ramudu

Arya

Mahabharata

Maya Bazaar

2. This NTR Sr film was the highest-grossing Telugu film in 1982.

Arya

Bobbili Puli

Badi Panthulu

Bhale Thammudu

3. Which NTR film was the 1st ever South Indian film to gross 2cr.

Chanda Sasanudu

Simham Navindi

Anuraga Devatha

Maya Bazaar

4. This film set a new record by completing 100 running days in 26 centres, which was a milestone at the time of its release.

Anuraga Devatha

Aggirava

Lava Kusa

Daagudumootalu

5. The Kannada dubbed version of this film made 20 Lakhs in 1965.

Kalavari Kodalu

Ramadasu

Varasatwam

Maya Bazaar

6. When the film kicked off, Chittajalu Pullayya was the one directing this film but it was later taken over by another director due to his health condition.

Lava Kusa

Daanveer Karna

Kalavari Kodalu

Klavari Kodalu

7. Sridevi worked as a child artist in this N.T. Ramarao film.

Daanveer Karna

Badi Panthulu

Karnan

Saku Magalu

8. This film was based on Sasirekha Parinayam which has close connections with Mahabharata.

Yedureetha

Maya Bazaar

Manchi Chedu

Valmiki

9. Mohammed Rafi worked in this film, gaining immense appreciation.

Irugu Porugu

Bandipotu

Bhale Thammudu

Lava Kusa

10. The first Telugu remake of Don.

Don

Pempudu Kuturu

Valmiki

Yugandhar

11. A famous song in this film was entirely made using stop motion animation.

Daagudumootalu

Kalavari Kodalu

Klavari Kodalu

Maya Bazaar

12. This film is based on the life of Babhruvahana

Valmiki

Mahabharata

Babruvahana

Ramadasu

13. This NTR film marked J Jayalalithaa’s debut.

Dorikithe Dongalu

Gudi Gantalu

Daagudumootalu

Maya Bazaar

14. Which was the first-ever colour movie in Telugu, starring NTR.

Daasi

Lava Kusa

Samsaram

Tingu Ranga

Answer key

1. Adavi Ramudu

Adavi Ramudu is a 1977 film that set records with its run at the box office. This film was a major blockbuster and had been directed by K Raghavendra Rao.

2. Bobbili Puli

Bobbili Puli was a mega entertainer which hit the theatres in 1982. The film revolves around the life of a war hero and its introduction to the reality of society.

3. Maya Bazaar

Maya Bazaar was a 1957 film which mare more than 2 crores at the time of its release. The plot of this film is set in the Mahabharata era after Pandavas lose their kingdom.

4. Lava Kusa

Lava Kusa released in the year 1963 when even a hundred-day theatrical run was a far-fetched dream for the filmmakers. This set a new milestone in the film industry.

5. Maya Bazaar

Maya Baazar was a blockbuster film that also worked well in other languages. Maya Bazaar set fresh records in Karnataka, gaining a new fanbase in the state.

6. Lava Kusa

The shooting of this film began in 1958 but was put on hold due to financial difficulties. Pullayya’s son, C.S. Rao took over the project when the shooting was resumed.

7. Badi Panthulu

Badi Panthulu was a 1972 film that revolved around the story of a school teacher. In this film, Sridevi played NTR’s granddaughter when she was just 9.

8. Maya Bazaar

Maya Bazaar was based on the folk tale named Sasirekha Parinayam. The film stars NTR as Lord Krishna while Savitri plays Sasirekha.

9. Bhale Thammudu

Mohammed Rafi made songs like Enthavaru Gaani and Entha Vaarukaani, for this film. These songs are remembered even today as classics.

10. Yugandhar

This film was the first official adaptation of the film Don. The original movie starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and is considered one of the best action movies, till date.

11. Maya Bazaar

Vivaha Bhojanambu song was entirely made using stop motion animation. The laddoo sequence in the film took four days to finish and the end result was highly appreciated.

12. Babruvahana

This film is based on the life of Babruvahana, who has also been mentioned in Mahabharata. He is one of the sons of Arjuna and the film is highly praised for narrating his story well.

13. Maya Bazaar

J Jayalalithaa played a small role in the film Maya Baazar. She went on to bag multiple roles after her scene in this film.

14. Lava Kusa

Lava Kusa was the first-ever coloured film in the Telugu language which released in 1963. This film narrates instances from the later part of Ramayana.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHALIMAR TELUGU & HINDI MOVIES YOUTUBE

