NTR Birth Anniversary: Here Is A Fun Quiz To Remember The Iconic Actor's Best Works

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHALIMAR TELUGU & HINDI MOVIES YOUTUBE
NT Rama Rao, also known by the name NTR Sr was a celebrated actor before he became the Cheif Minister of Andra Pradesh. He was born on 28th May 1923 in Nammakuru and served as the CM for seven years. He left a huge impact on the Telugu film industry and played a huge role in its development as an actor and director. Here is a short quiz on NTR birth anniversary, which will help you relive his best classics.
Adavi Ramudu is a 1977 film that set records with its run at the box office. This film was a major blockbuster and had been directed by K Raghavendra Rao.
Bobbili Puli was a mega entertainer which hit the theatres in 1982. The film revolves around the life of a war hero and its introduction to the reality of society.
Maya Bazaar was a 1957 film which mare more than 2 crores at the time of its release. The plot of this film is set in the Mahabharata era after Pandavas lose their kingdom.
Lava Kusa released in the year 1963 when even a hundred-day theatrical run was a far-fetched dream for the filmmakers. This set a new milestone in the film industry.
Maya Baazar was a blockbuster film that also worked well in other languages. Maya Bazaar set fresh records in Karnataka, gaining a new fanbase in the state.
The shooting of this film began in 1958 but was put on hold due to financial difficulties. Pullayya’s son, C.S. Rao took over the project when the shooting was resumed.
Badi Panthulu was a 1972 film that revolved around the story of a school teacher. In this film, Sridevi played NTR’s granddaughter when she was just 9.
Maya Bazaar was based on the folk tale named Sasirekha Parinayam. The film stars NTR as Lord Krishna while Savitri plays Sasirekha.
Mohammed Rafi made songs like Enthavaru Gaani and Entha Vaarukaani, for this film. These songs are remembered even today as classics.
This film was the first official adaptation of the film Don. The original movie starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and is considered one of the best action movies, till date.
Vivaha Bhojanambu song was entirely made using stop motion animation. The laddoo sequence in the film took four days to finish and the end result was highly appreciated.
This film is based on the life of Babruvahana, who has also been mentioned in Mahabharata. He is one of the sons of Arjuna and the film is highly praised for narrating his story well.
J Jayalalithaa played a small role in the film Maya Baazar. She went on to bag multiple roles after her scene in this film.
Lava Kusa was the first-ever coloured film in the Telugu language which released in 1963. This film narrates instances from the later part of Ramayana.
