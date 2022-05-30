'NTR30': Sonali Bendre Quashes Rumours About Being A Part Of Jr NTR's Next

Actor Sonali Bendre on Monday quashed rumours of being a part of Koratala Siva's next project featuring Jr NTR. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, NTR30 is an action entertainer starring Jr. NTR in the lead role. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts. S Thaman is the music director of the film.

Sonali Bendre reacts to rumours of acting in Jr NTR's film

In a chat with Koimoi, Sonali Bendre clarified that she will not be a part of Koratala Siva's next project featuring Jr NTR. Calling it 'fake news', she said, "Who, me? No, I don’t know, please tell me about it. I have no clue what you are talking about. No listen, genuinely I am not. No I have no clue about this, so this is fake news. Or if it is news, it hasn’t reached me yet. This is sansanikhez (thriller)."

Sonali even spoke about her past projects and OTT debut as she said, "So now the thing is when I did fiction it was matter of reading it once or twice and I remembered the lines. So now this came back to me and now suddenly post the treatment there is this brain fog and I can’t remember it and that part intimidated me as I how am I going to remember my lines." "Till the time I realized how did you deal with your illness, how did you deal with the Covid situation. So I said if I could adapt to those things, I can adapt here", the 47-year-old added.

Sonali Bendre to make her OTT debut with 'The Broken News'

On May 27, Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram and uploaded the trailer of her OTT debut series, The Broken News. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Aaj ki B̶r̶e̶a̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ Broken News mein… our trailer is out now!! As I’ve said before, I’m so excited to share this with you all. Amina and her story brought me back on set again, doing what I love and for that I will always be grateful."

The Broken News will see rivalry of two Mumbai-based news channels - Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7 News. The show will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana and Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles.

