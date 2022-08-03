Last Updated:

NTR's Daughter Uma Maheswari's Death: Nandamuri Balakrishna & Close Ones Attend Last Rites

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's youngest daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari was found hanging in her residence on Monday.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Uma Maheswari

IMAGE: ANI


Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's youngest daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari was found hanging in her residence on Monday. According to reports, the police shifted her body to a local govt hospital for postmortem and a case has been registered. 

Uma's last rites were performed earlier in the day, with her brother Nandamuri Balakrishna, former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Uma's sister Bhuvaneshwari and nephews Kalyan Ram and Nara Lokesh among others in attendance, as per reports. 

NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari's last rites 

Uma Maheswari's family members gathered at her residence in Hyderabad to pay final respects to her. Uma Maheswari tied the knot for the second time in December 2021. She is survived by two daughters. She was also the youngest among the 12 children of NTR. NT Rama Rao had eight sons and four daughters including Nandamuri Harikrishna, an actor, former minister, and father of Jr NTR who died in an accident. Fan accounts have posted glimpses from Uma Maheswari's final rites, take a look.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: NTR's statue allegedly painted with YSRCP colours in Bommuluru

 

Uma Maheswari's family 

Nandamuri Ramakrishna was Maheshwari's eldest brother. He passed away in 1962. On the other hand, her third brother Nandamuri Saikrishna died in 2004 due to health complications, as per reports. Telugu actor Jr NTR's father Nandamuri Harikrishna was also Uma's sibling. 

READ | 'NBK107': Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fierce first look from upcoming film out; See pic

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuwaneswari and Garapati Lokeswari are her well-known sisters. 

(IMAGE: ANI)

READ | 'Bimbisara' trailer: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram shines in fierce avatars across 2 different eras
READ | Nandamuri Balakrishna meets fans ahead of 'NBK107' release; See pictures
READ | Late NTR's daughter Uma Maheshwari found hanging in Hyderabad home, case of suicide lodged
First Published:
COMMENT