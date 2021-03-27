NTR's Look For 'KBC' Telugu Version 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu' Revealed

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to share the new look of NTR for the upcoming Telugu version of KBC called Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The show is all set to release its fifth season very soon on Gemini TV. The first three seasons of the shows were hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna whereas the fourth season of the show was hosted by Chiranjeevi.

NTR's new look for KBC Telugu Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu revealed

Hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to share a photo with Jr. NTR in the show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Aalim Hakim also wrote a lovely message for NTR. In the caption, he wrote, "Slick hairstyle for the supremely talented Junior NTR for Evaru Meelo Koteeshwarulu #EMK. Junior NTR is one of the purest souls I have come across in my life. Have been doing his hair for many years and for many movies like Nannaku Prematho, Temper, Janta Garage, and many more. The Sharp hairstyle from the movie Nannaku Prematho had become a rage and I see that image of Junior NTR outside many Salons and Barber Shops. There is so much of love for him. Junior NTR Rocks !!!" Take a look at his post below.

Fans showered immense love on the post and it crossed over fifty thousand likes on Instagram. Several fans loved the look of NTR for the Evaru Meelo Koteeshwarulu whereas several others praised the actor through emojis. Check out some of the reactions below.

About Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is the Telugu version of the show called Kaun Banega Crorepati. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu first aired in 2014 and the host for the first season was Akkineni Nagarjuna. The fifth season of the show is all set to release on Gemini TV with Jr. NTR as the host. However, no official release date has been announced yet. Jr. NTR is making his comeback on the television screen after four years and his fans are very excited to see him as the host of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The auditions for the show have started and the show will be launched on Gemini TV very soon.

Source: NTR's Instagram

