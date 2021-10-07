'#Home': Hindi Remake Of Critically Acclaimed Malayalam Film In The Works; Read

Abundantia Entertainment is teaming up with the Malayalam production company, Friday Film House in order to remake the latter’s critically acclaimed Malayalam film titled #Home in Hindi. On Thursday, Abundantia Entertainment took to their official Twitter handle and announced its collaboration with the prolific production company. They also dropped two pictures while making the announcement. Take a look.

Hindi remake of Malayalam film '#Home' in the works

Delighted to announce that we have joined hands with @VijaybabuFFH #FridayFilmHouse to remake the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film, #Home in Hindi. Excited to collaborate with Friday Film House again after working together on the Hindi remake of the cult film #AngamalyDiaries pic.twitter.com/eoGJtOj1jR — Abundantia (@Abundantia_Ent) October 7, 2021

As per the report by ANI, talking about the Hindi remake, Vikram Malhotra, Founder, and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said, "We are delighted with the opportunity to recreate a beautiful and relevant film like #Home that is such a topical yet entertaining statement on the world that we live in today. Abundantia Entertainment has always believed in combining meaningful story-telling with heart-warming entertainment and the Hindi remake of #Home is another step in that journey."

Malayalam film, #Home is the emotional story of Oliver Twist, who is a technologically challenged father attempting to reconnect with his children in today's digital world. The film depicts the ever-increasing influence of social media and its effect on relationships in our society. The details of the cast of the remake have not been revealed yet.

Earlier, the two production houses had teamed up to remake the cult Malayalam film, Angamaly Diaries in Hindi. The film is currently in pre-production. Abundantia Entertainment has produced films like Amazon Prime released Vidya Balan starrer Sherni and Shakuntala Devi, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Chef, and Noor, along with original series like Breathe and Breathe: Into The Shadows.

The Malayalam production company, Friday Film House has backed films like Angamaly Diaries, Sufiyan Sujatayum, Thrissur Pooram, June, and #Home. According to Firstpost, actor-producer, and founder of Friday Film House, Vijay Babu said that the film talks about 'relationships and how they are evolving in the digital era'. He added that it is a 'universal subject' and he is truly excited that this film will now be adapted for a wider, pan-India audience through the Hindi remake. Further speaking about their previous collaboration on Angamaly Diaries, Vijay said that they 'believe in their ability to take the film to newer heights.'

Image: Instagram/@actorindrans