Nupur Sanon Announces New Telugu Film Kannappa With Vishnu Manchu, Shares Photos

Nupur Sanon is yet to officially make her debut with a release. Despite this, the actress-to-be has been keeping busy with her many lined-up projects. The latest addition to this lineup is a new Telugu film on the cards opposite Vishnu Manchu.

3 things you need to know

Nupur Sanon made her 'debut' in the music video of a B Praak song, Filhaal, opposite Akshay Kumar.

She briefly appeared in comedy series Pop Kaun, as Pihu.

She is gearing up to debut with Noorani Chehra, followed by Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Nupur Sanon shares news of her new project

Nupur Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share an images from the muhurath shot of her next project. The actress will be seen opposite Telugu actor, Vishnu Manchu. The pictures featured her and her co-star standing in front of a Ganesha idol with each holding on to the film's clapboard.



The caption on the post further revealed that the film has already been titled Kannappa. Her caption read, "My next…#Kannappa Can’t wait to begin this journey. @vishnumanchu #MuhurthamShot" No further details are currently available about this newly announced project.

Nupur Sanon is currently sitting on multiple hefty projects

Sanon is yet to officially make her feature film debut. First on the list of releases she has lined up, is Noorani Chehra. The film notably stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sonnalli Seygall. Noorani Chehra is currently in post-production. After this, she has Tiger Nageswara Rao lined up. The film is based on a real-life robber from the 70s and features Ravi Teja in the lead - this project is currently in production. Kannappa makes for the third film in Nupur Sanon's yet to release line up.