Nusrat Jahan Honoured With "The Youth Icon" Award At The Tumi Ananya Awards

Nusrat Jahan, one of the popular names in the Bengali movie industry, was recently honoured with an auspicious award at the 16th Tumi Ananya award ceremony. She posted some beautiful glimpses of herself while she attended the award night and shared some words of gratitude on social media for all her fans.

Nusrat Jahan wins The Youth Icon Award

Actor Nusrat Jahan recently took to her Instagram handle and posted these memorable pictures of herself with all her fans. In the first photo, she can be seen standing on the stage and holding a mic in her hand while giving a thank you speech and can also be seen holding the award in another hand. She chose to wear a simple and elegant cotton salwar kurta with a grey and white combination and kept her look simple by wearing a beautiful pair of pearl earrings along with a bangle in each hand. In the second photo, she shared her close up look and can be seen leisurely watching the award ceremony. In the last photo, she shared yet another glimpse of her giving a speech when she was invited on the stage for the award.

In the caption, she thanked everyone for honouring her with "The Youth Icon" award at the 16th Tumi Ananya Awards. The fans congratulated her through the comments section and added how gorgeous she looked in her elegant attire. Many of the fans took to Nusrat Jahan’s Instagram and stated how they were so proud of her for receiving the youth icon award while many others addressed her as the Bengal beauty. Many added numerous heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis to express their love and amazement and sent full support to her. Take a look at Nusrat Jahan’s photos on Instagram and see how her fans reacted to her photos with love.



Nusrat Jahan added a ravishing photo of herself on Instagram and left her fans stunned over her mesmerizing beauty. In the photo, she can be seen in a stunning black coloured attire having some intricate floral embroidery. The photo also gave her fans a glimpse of her tattoo ‘victory’ which attracted them a lot. She captioned her post by stating how alpha males do not run in packs.

