Nusrat Jahan & Nikhil Jain Share Glimpses Of Their Wedding Diaries On Anniversary; Watch

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan and husband Nikhil Jain ring in their wedding anniversary today, June 19. Nusrat Jahan shared an adorable picture with her husband on her official social media account and penned a heartfelt note for him. She wrote, "You are my today & all of my tomorrow, I will always love you with all my heart."

The picture shared by Nusrat Jahan is a throwback photo clicked during their wedding festivities. Nusrat also shared a video compilation which gave a glimpse of how their fellow friends wished them on their special day. The anniversary special video has glimpses of Nushrat's breath-taking extraordinaire wedding ceremony too. Not to miss how the couple's friends and dear ones have outpoured wishes in the form of small videos, filmed at home. Nusrat expressed that she and Nikhil got emotional after watching the video.

On the other hand, Nusrat Jahan's husband also shared the same video and talked about how it couldn't be more magical. Not only this, but Nikhil made the day even merrier by sharing two more cute pictures, presumably from their ceremony. Both the photos see the couple posing amid beautiful locations. While in one portrait, Nusrat and Nikhil don ethnic attire, the other photo sees them sporting formals.

Nikhil captioned the post as, "A year seems too less yet so eventful. Awaiting Lifelong of events with you, for you, by you!

Happy Love Anniversary." Whereas, he also wrote an adorable note for his wifey through the caption of the next post. Nikhil Jain expressed that Nusrat's smile makes him tick. Fans of the duo gushed to drop sweet messages and wishes for the couple in the comments section. Many simply dropped hearts on the post.

A look at Nusrat Jahan's photos with Nikhil

Nusrat Jahan's wedding

Nusrat Jahan, who got hitched to Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum last year, took the internet by storm after pictures from her opulent affair were all over the internet. The duo reportedly performed the Haldi ceremony in Kolkata, before they, along with their near and dear ones jetted off to Turkey. Nusrat Jahan's wedding with Nikhil was nothing but dreamy.

Nusrat is an Indian film actor who predominantly works in Bengali cinema. Jahan made her debut with Raj Chakraborty's Shotru. She is best known for her impeccable roles in the films, Khiladi, Sondhe Namar Agey, Zulfiqar, Har Har Byomkesh, Ami Je Ke Tomar, Asur among others.

