Nusrat Jahan Attends Ulta Rath Yatra 2020 Celebration; See Pics Inside

Nusrat Jahan, who is an MP from the Trinamool Congress, was spotted taking part in the Ulta Rath Yatra 2020 earlier today. The actor-turned-politician performed the Rath Puja organised by ISKCON Temple in Kolkata. The pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan spotted attending Ulta Rath Yatra 2020 celebration

Due to the pandemic, the Rath Puja was organised on a smaller scale this year. Reportedly, instead of big chariots, only 3-4 feet small chariots were kept symbolically. Reportedly, Nusrat Jahan performed the Rath Puja with all the customs and rituals. The Rath Yatra was performed following all the guidelines and safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan takes part in Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON in Kolkata today. pic.twitter.com/mYGXp5thQI — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Read Also | TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Likens TikTok Ban To Demonetisation, Says 'people Will Be Unemployed'

Last week, Nusrat Jahan had shared a picture on her Instagram account when she attended the inauguration of the festival last year. In the picture, she could be seen with her husband and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Nusrat wrote in the caption, “Happy Rath Yatra!” In the year 2019, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had inaugurated the Yatra.

Read Also | TMC's Nusrat Jahan Gives A Heartfelt Message On Eid, Prays For Strength To Overcome Crisis

Significance of the Yatra

Rath Puja is performed as a celebration to mark the day of Lord Jagannath’s return from his aunt’s house. It is believed that Lord Jagannath returned from his aunt’s house along with his sister Subhadra and brother Balarama. Numerous devotees pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balarama, and Subhadra to mark the Rath Yatra.

This year marked the 49th year of the Rath Yatra that is organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. It began in the year 1971. In Kolkata, the Rath Yatra starts from the city’s Hungerford Street which is opposite the ISKCON temple at the Albert Road.

The Yatra then moves through thoroughfares of the city. After that, it reaches the Brigade Parade Grounds. There, special arrangements are made for the devotees, where they can have a special darshan of Lord Jagannath till the Ulta Rath Yatra.

Reportedly, a group of devotees make street art for which they use organic gulal in front of the three chariots. But this year, due to the pandemic, celebrations were done on a small scale.

Read Also | Nusrat Jahan & Nikhil Jain Share Glimpses Of Their Wedding Diaries On Anniversary; Watch

Read Also | 'Another Fatwa Won't Dampen My Spirit Of Celebrating All Festivals': TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

Image Credits: ANI and Nusrat Jahan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.