Nusrat Jahan's B'day: Actor Gets Wishes From Yash Dasgupta; Poses With Baby-themed Cake

Bengali actor Nushrat Jahan is always in the headlines for one or the other controversy in her life. However, she is also known for her ace acting skills as she is one of the well-known faces of the Bengali entertainment industry. The actor-politician rang into her 32nd birthday today, January 8, 2022. While she had an intimate birthday celebration at midnight, she also received an adorable wish from her beau Yash Dasgupta.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Yash Dasgupta shared an unseen picture with birthday girl Nusrat Jahan. In the photo, both Yash and Nusrat could be seen giving some quirky poses. While Yash Dasgupta wore a pink t-shirt and flexed his bicep, Nusrat Jahan donned a white outfit. The couple also had their sunglasses on. Sharing the photo, Yash Dasgupta added a "Happy Birthday' sticker with some hearts.

Nusrat Jahan's birthday celebration

Nusrat Jahan seemingly had an intimate birthday celebration at midnight. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself with her birthday cake. She smiled at the camera with a bright smile while she looked radiant in candlelight. She had a beautiful baby-themed cake before her. The two-tier white cake had a fairy made on it, who had an adorable baby in her hands. Sharing the photo, the Shotru actor wrote, "Turning a year older was nvr so much blessed…. Gratitude personified…. !!!!". The actor's fans showered her with love and best wishes on her special day.

Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta's love story

Nusrat Jahan was one of the headline makers in 2021 following her split with her estranged husband Nikhil Jain and her relationship with Yash Dasgupta. While many were curious to know about how she and Yash Dasgupta fell in love, the couple spilled the beans on Nusrat's show Ishq With Nusrat. In the latest episode, Nusrat confessed she "absconded" with Yash Dasgupta. She also mentioned the episode's title was "My love, my choice," and, while addressing her Dasgupta, said, "I fell in love with you, that was my choice, and the rest is history." Nusrat and Yash Dasgupta reportedly became parents to their baby boy Yishaan in August 2021.

