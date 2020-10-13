'Nuvve Kavali' Completes 20 Years: Producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore Recalls Fond Memories

Nuvve Kavali film completed 20 years in the Tollywood film fraternity. Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, the film managed to win the hearts of many. This Telugu language film is a remake of the 1999 Malayalam film titled Niram. Here’s what the executive producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore had to say on the 20th anniversary of Nuvve Kavali. Read on to know more.



Sravanthi Ravi Kishore shares fond memories



In a report by Way to News, Sravanthi Ravi Kishore shared his experiences on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film. He stated that he liked the idea of the film and wanted to present it to his Telugu audience. He immediately informed Vijaya Bhaskar. According to the report, inspired by the plot of Niram, a Malayalam film, they prepared the script for the film Nuvve Kavali.

Sravanthi stated that he did not have the financial means to make the film. However, his desire to make a good film for his audience was greater than his trouble. He also added how Ramojirao motivated him to go ahead with the film. The film released in the year 2000. It became a blockbuster hit. Sravanthi Ravi Kishore revealed that his financial struggles ended after the film Nuvve Kavali was released.

About Nuvve Kavali



Nuvve Kavali is a Tamil-language romantic film. Nuvve Kavali’s cast featured Tarun, Richa Pallod and Sai Kiran Ram in the lead roles. The rest of the cast included Varsha, Kovai Sarala, Giri Babu, Chalapathi Rao, Sunil, Shankar Melkote, Swapna, Sudha and Annapoorna. Nuvve Kavali became a blockbuster hit at the box office. Nuvve Kavali was a remake of the Malayalam film titled Niram, which was directed by Kamal.

The film was produced under the Ushakiran Movies banner. Nuvve Kavali’s director K Vijaya Bhaskar is known for his predominant works in the Telugu film industry. The film received various accolades for its performance. It received the National Film Award for the Best Feature Film in Telugu. Along with that the film also won four South Filmfare Awards. October 13, 2020, marked 20 years of Nuvvu Kavali’s release.



Image Credits: Still from Nuvve Kavali movie



