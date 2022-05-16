'O2' Teaser: Nayanthara Takes Audience On A Blood-curling Tale With Upcoming Thriller

After impressing fans as Khatija in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, superstar Nayanthara will be seen in the edge of the seat thriller O2. Written and Directed by GS Viknesh, the film is billed as a suspense thriller chronicling the 12-hour long nerve-wracking journey of people trapped in a bus under the ground.

Makers recently revealed the film's teaser, showcasing Nayanthara in a fearless avatar taking the reigns of the unforeseen situation and calming down the co-passengers as they undergo the turmoil. The film's shoot was wrapped up last year and is currently in the post-production stage. It has been bankrolled by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu, while Vishal Chandrasekhar has provided the music.

Nayanthara takes audience on a spine-chilling tale with O2 teaser

Dropping the minute-long teaser on his Instagram handle on Monday, May 16, director GS Viknesh wrote, "Here it is…. O2 teaser is out now for you. Starring our LadySuperstar." Take a look.

The film will premiere directly on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in four languages, namely- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

More on Nayanthara's work front

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was recently seen in the romantic comedy-drama film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film was directed by Nayanthara's beau Vignesh Shivan. She will now be seen in Mohan Raja’s upcoming political-thriller Godfather, which stars superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Bankrolled under the banners of Konidela Production and Super Good Films, the actioner is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. The original film starred Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, and Manju Warrier in prominent roles.

She also has the Tamil drama, Gold, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pipeline. Helmed by Alphonse Puthren, the project marks the director's return behind the camera after 7 years. He has known for his hit and high-grossing films including Premam, Neram and many more.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GSVIKNESH)