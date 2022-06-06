'O2' Trailer: Nayanthara Is A Fierce Mom Who Will Go To Any Lengths To Save Her Son

South sensation Nayanthara is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film O2, wherein she will take on the role of a caring mother, Veera. As depicted in the trailer, Nayanthara's character confronts multiple challenges as she cares for her son with a health issue. The upcoming film will have a digital release and will premiere on June 17, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar.

O2 Trailer out

The trailer of O2, which was released recently, gave fans a glimpse into the world of Veera, as she struggles to take care of her son who is diagnosed with a health issue. Her son is unable to breathe naturally and is always seen with an oxygen tank. The mother-son duo's life takes an unexpected turn when they step into a bus to head to Cochin. The road suddenly cracks, and their buss falls. Officials soon learn about the issue and attempt to trace the bus and rescue its passengers but to no avail. The individuals on board find themselves in a sticky situation as they must now attack each other to save oxygen in the bus. Veera is seen as a mother who will go to any lengths to protect her son. The trailer witnesses her almost about to attack a passenger to save her son's life. The trailer, as it comes to its end, guarantees an edge-of-the-seat experience to its viewers.

Watch the O2 trailer here

Several fans and followers took to Twitter and hailed the Nayanthara-starrer trailer as they mentioned her character 'looks impressive'. They predicted it would be a 'huge success' as they hailed the actors and the director GS Viknesh for their work on the project. They praised the 'thrilling storyline' and could not wait to watch the film on June 17, 2022, on Disney+Hotstar.

#O2 Trailer Review:



Looks Very Good 👌#Nayanthara is in her #Netrikann form & looks impressive 👌



Casting Looks Top-Notch 👏



BGM is Superb 💯



VFX looks decent at places🙂



If executed well, the film can be a huge success👍#O2Trailer #O2onHotstar #O2FromJune17th #Nayantara pic.twitter.com/z36UembphY — Kumar Swayam (@SwayamD71945083) June 6, 2022

Image: Twitter/@DreamWarriorpic