Odisha Bids Tearful Adieu To Veteran Actor Mihir Das

The people of Odisha on Wednesday bade a tearful adieu to veteran actor Mihir Das, whose mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honours at the Satichaura crematorium here.

His son and actor Amlan Das lit the funeral pyre in the presence of family members and film personalities.

The versatile actor was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour before the cremation.

'Mihir Das amar rahe!' (Long live Mihir Das!) slogan rented the air as hundreds of people braved the rain and stood on both sides of the road to catch the last glimpse of their favourite actor while the funeral procession moved from Das's residence at CDA area to Satichaura crematorium.

The actor, who was suffering from renal ailments, died at a hospital here on Tuesday at the age of 63. He was hospitalised for more than a month.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart B B Harichandan and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among people from various walks of life who condoled the actor's death.

Image: Instagram/@mihir_das_