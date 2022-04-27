'Oh My Dog': Govt School Students Enjoy Day Of 'laughter, Happiness' At Special Screening

Popular actor Suriya recently released his production project Oh My Dog on Amazon Prime Video, which saw Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay taking on pivotal roles. The film won the hearts of viewers of all ages and received heaps of love as it made its digital debut. The film was recently screened for a group of students from a government school, who had the time of their lives watching the heart-warming film on the big screen.

Government school children get special screening of Oh My Dog

2D Entertainment took to social media on Wednesday to share a video from the special Oh My Dog screening held for students from a government school. According to a report by OTTplay, the screening took place in Chennai, and the short glimpse saw the excitement and joy the students felt while watching the movie. Apart from getting the opportunity to watch the film on the big screen, the group of students also had the chance of meeting the father-son duo, Arun Vijay and Arnav, who arrived at the cinema hall. The students showered them with love and also clicked a selfie with them. The caption of the post shared online read, "A day of laughter and happiness! Govt. School students enjoying #OhMyDog in a special screening"

Watch the video here

The students also later gave their feedback about the film and expressed how they felt after watching it. According to OTTplay, they mentioned they could not stop themselves from getting emotional during some of the scenes, while others were over the moon as they got the opportunity to watch the film on the big screen.

More about Oh My Dog

The film saw three generations taking on pivotal roles as it starred Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay. The trailer of the film gave fans a glimpse into what to expect as it saw Arnav Vijay's character forming a strong bond with an adorable Siberian Husky puppy named Simba. However, his life takes a turn when the puppy grows up about the authenticity of his breed attracts the attention of a businessman, who desired to capture him. He and his goons try to kidnap the dog and fans remain at the edge of their seat to see if they find their way back to each other.

Image: Instagram/@arunvijayno1, Twitter/@2D_ENTPVTLTD