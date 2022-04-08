'Oh My Dog': Suriya Unveils Teaser Of Home Production; Introduces Arun Vijay's Son Arnav

South superstar Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of his home production project titled Oh My Dog, which is scheduled to release on April 21, 2022. The film will get a digital release on Amazon Prime Video and has been helmed by Sarov Shanmugam. The popular actor took to social media on April 8 and introduced Arnav Vijay, the son of actor Arun Vijay, who will make his debut with the movie.

Oh My Dog teaser

Suriya headed to social media and surprised his fans with the teaser for Oh My Dog. He shared the short clip that featured Arnav Vijay's character and his dog, Simba. The teaser was all about Arnav's love for the little puppy, who he cares for deeply. Arnav is seen playing with the adorable dog, training him and even bathing him. The short Oh My Dog teaser piqued fans' interest in the film and they can't wait for it to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 21.

Watch the Oh My Dog teaser here

The forthcoming film will be bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika's banner 2D Entertainment and will follow Arnav's character and his bond with his blind puppy, Simba. The film has been set in Ooty and will feature three generations of a real-life family. Vijayakumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay will be seen taking on pivotal roles and they will be joined by Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai in the cast list. The Jai Bhim actor earlier took to his social media handle to announce the release date of the heartwarming family entertainer as he wrote, "Oreo, Waffle, Jo and I, bring to you #OhMyDogOnPrime a film from our hearts to yours, on 21 April." The poster he shared of the film included the actors and the puppy, who appeared against an animated background.

Oh My Dog will premiere across India on Amazon Prime Video on April 21 and will see Arun Vijay in a pivotal role. The actor was last seen in Mafia: Chapter 1. It will also feature Mahima Nambiar, who was previously seen in Asuraguru, Crime 23, Magamuni, etc. Arnav on the other hand will be making his debut in the film, and fans can't wait to see him share the screen with his family.

Image: Instagram/@arunvijayno1