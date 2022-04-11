'Oh My Dog' Trailer: Arnav Vijay's Deep Bond With Pet Simba Wins Fans Over; Watch

Veteran actor Suriya is all set for the release of his much-awaited home production project Oh My Dog, starring actor Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay, who will mark his acting debut with the film. The film will get a digital release via Amazon Prime Video and will be available to view starting April 21, 2022. Popular star Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to release the trailer of Oh My Dog, which has won the hearts of fans online with its heartwarming narrative.

Oh My Dog trailer out

What makes this forthcoming film unique is that it will witness a real-life family on-screen taking on roles opposite each other. It will star Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay, three generations, and fans can't wait to see the trio sharing screen in Oh My Dog. The trailer of the film saw Arnav Vijay's character form an inseparable bond with an adorable puppy, whom he names Simba. However, as the dog grows bigger, its breed becomes more prominent and catches the eyes of many. The Siberian Husky is then desired by a businessman, who plans to get his hands on the dog by hook or by crook. He also tries to kidnap the dog, and fans can't wait to see if the duo reunites. While sharing the Oh My Dog trailer, Samantha called the film a, "beautiful story of friendship, loyalty and unconditional love"

Watch the Oh My Dog trailer here

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the trailer and expressed their excitement ahead of the flim's release. The forthcoming film will be bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. It will be all about Arnav's character and the bond he shares with his pet and fans are eager to watch the family entertainer. The Jai Bhim actor earlier shared the poster of the film and piqued fans' excitement about the release. In the poster, the father-son duo could be seen having the time of their life alongside Simba against an animated background. He captioned the poster, "Oreo, Waffle, Jo and I, bring to you #OhMyDogOnPrime a film from our hearts to yours, on 21 April." Apart from the popular trio, the upcoming movie will also see Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai taking on lead roles.

Image: Twitter/@Samanthaprabhu2