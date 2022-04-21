'Oh My Dog' Twitter Review: Fans Believe Arun Vijay Starrer Is 'must-watch' For Pet Lovers

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@Varsha61896863
Starring actor Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay, seasoned actor Suriya's home production project Oh My Dog was finally released on Amazon Prime Video on April 21, 2022. The heart-warming trailer of the movie caught the attention of the netizens as they awaited the release of the light-hearted family drama. Moreover, netizens were also excited to witness the debut of the Tamil actor's son along with their on-screen chemistry for the first time.
Ahead of the release, the film received shout-outs from several notable actors like Samantha Prabhu as well as Suriya. Amidst the anticipated, several netizens watched the film on its first day of release and left their honest feedback on social media.
Bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, Oh My God follows the story of Arnav's character who forms a special bond with a puppy as he fondly names him Simba. The puppy grows up to become a mighty dog due to its rare breed and catches the unwanted attention of a businessman who decides to have the dog.
The majority of the tweets from netizens claimed that the film is a total package of humour, emotion and drama which will surely strike a chord with people, especially pet lovers. One netizen wrote, ''Such a heartwarming movie Absolutely in love with Simba Arun and Arnav have beautifully lived the roles @arunvijayno1 Thank You @2D_ENTPVTLTD @Suriya_offl na for bringing us quality movies on life,''
Watched #OhMyDog On prime video. @arunvijayno1 #ArnavVijay and #VijayaKumar sir acting was great. A feel good movie. My kids enjoyed it. Highlight was #wolverine act by @arunvijayno1 Thank you @Suriya_off & #Jothika for producing this.— Reynold O'Brien (@Reynoobrien) April 21, 2022
#OhMyDog - Cute Feel-good movie... ❤️ Kids & pet lovers will love this film 👏 #Suriya shines as a producer👌@arunvijayno1 @Suriya_offl @ArunbuddyAP @Cinephile05 @aravinthdhoni11 @ShreyasS_ @iskarthi_ @Trendswoodcom @iammoviebuff007 @balajidtweets @Karthikravivarm @Dr_Raj13 pic.twitter.com/qm6zu8COqp— Jilla Bala (@Jillabala2) April 21, 2022
Another tweeted, ''@arunvijayno1PokkiriGiri's Write Up on #OhMyDog; One of the Fantastic Feel Good Movie of thiz #Year2022. #ArnavVijay Delivered #Finest & #BestPerformance. Totally Impressed With His #Acting & Loved His #CuteVoice throughout the Movie #BestChildArtist [#Male] Award.'' Check out reviews of netizens below.
#OhMyDog Premiere A lovely ♥️FeelGood Movie for Kids/Family & Dog Lovers 🦮🐕🦺— 𝚅𝚊𝚊𝚍𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚊𝚜𝚊𝚕_𝚋𝚊𝚕𝚊_𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕 (@vaadivaasalbala) April 21, 2022
Debut #ArnavVijay Excellent Performance Too Cute♥️ @Suriya_offl@arunvijayno1 @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian pic.twitter.com/ESKgofTREH
What a Beautiful movie #OhMyDog team have showcased.— Raghavan JV (@IamRagbon) April 21, 2022
Kudos to @2D_ENTPVTLTD #Jyotika@Suriya_offl @rajsekarpandian @SarovShanmugam#Vijaykumar @arunvijayno1 #ArnavVijay 3 generations..
🙏🏻🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏼@VinayRai1809 @Mahima_Nambiar
Wishes to the whole team🌈💐 pic.twitter.com/vEufqknP84
Just watched #OhMyDog Just timepass ! Kid's can Like this movie.. could have been better screenplay. Simply watch it once. 👍🏻#ArnavVijay & Dog is very cute 😍🙂 @arunvijayno1 decent Acting!!— Tharani ᖇᵗк (@iam_Tharani) April 21, 2022
#OhMyDogOnPrime @Suriya_offl #Jyotika pic.twitter.com/Hw63QDeNLD
