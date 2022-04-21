'Oh My Dog' Twitter Review: Fans Believe Arun Vijay Starrer Is 'must-watch' For Pet Lovers

Starring actor Arun Vijay and his son Arnav Vijay, seasoned actor Suriya's home production project Oh My Dog was finally released on Amazon Prime Video on April 21, 2022. The heart-warming trailer of the movie caught the attention of the netizens as they awaited the release of the light-hearted family drama. Moreover, netizens were also excited to witness the debut of the Tamil actor's son along with their on-screen chemistry for the first time.

Ahead of the release, the film received shout-outs from several notable actors like Samantha Prabhu as well as Suriya. Amidst the anticipated, several netizens watched the film on its first day of release and left their honest feedback on social media.

Arun Vijay starrer 'Oh My God'

Bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, Oh My God follows the story of Arnav's character who forms a special bond with a puppy as he fondly names him Simba. The puppy grows up to become a mighty dog due to its rare breed and catches the unwanted attention of a businessman who decides to have the dog.

'Oh My Dog' Twitter review

The majority of the tweets from netizens claimed that the film is a total package of humour, emotion and drama which will surely strike a chord with people, especially pet lovers. One netizen wrote, ''Such a heartwarming movie Absolutely in love with Simba Arun and Arnav have beautifully lived the roles @arunvijayno1 Thank You @2D_ENTPVTLTD @Suriya_offl na for bringing us quality movies on life,''

Another tweeted, ''@arunvijayno1PokkiriGiri's Write Up on #OhMyDog; One of the Fantastic Feel Good Movie of thiz #Year2022. #ArnavVijay Delivered #Finest & #BestPerformance. Totally Impressed With His #Acting & Loved His #CuteVoice throughout the Movie #BestChildArtist [#Male] Award.'' Check out reviews of netizens below.

Image: Twitter/@Varsha61896863