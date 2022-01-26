'Oke Oka Jeevitham': Vijay Deverakonda, Sai Tej Hail Song ‘Amma’ From Sharwanand-starrer

Actor Sharwanand is currently gearing up for the release of his film Oke Oka Jeevitham and the makers of the upcoming project released the first song titled Amma. The song is an emotional one and is a tribute to mothers across the world. Several actors including Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Dharam Tej reacted to the touching number. The film will see Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni and others in pivotal roles.

Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Dharam Tej react to Oke Oka Jeevitham song Amma

The makers of the much-awaited film Oke Oka Jeevitham released its first song that pays tribute to the bond between a mother and child. The lyrical video will be sure to bring tears to the eyes of the audience and is an emotional watch. Sid Sriram lent his voice to the song, while the lyrics of the touching number were penned down by late Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

Watch the full video of Amma here

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Twitter account to share the heartwarming song with his fans and followers. He praised all mothers in the caption of his tweet and dedicated the song to them. He also mentioned that he was sure the film would be a special one and sent his best wishes to the Oke Oka Jeevitham team. His tweet read, "Dedicating this beautiful song to all our Mothers nothing in the world like them. Love the lyrical video and this team. Sending all my love to Team #OkeOkaJeevitham. This movie will be special!"

Dedicating this beautiful song to all our Mothers 🤍 nothing in the world like them.



Love the lyrical video and this team.. Sending all my love to Team #OkeOkaJeevitham.. This movie will be special!https://t.co/gMIJClKx5g — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 26, 2022

Sai Dharam Tej called the song 'soothing' as he shared the lyrical video on Twitter as well. He mentioned it had 'lovely lyrics' and paid tribute to the late lyricist of the song. He wrote, "So soothing the song is …such lovely lyrics…respect to the music director @JxBe and to our very own @sirivennela1955 your magic is still with us…you will never be forgotten sir"

So soothing the song is …such lovely lyrics…respect to the music director @JxBe and to our very own @sirivennela1955 your magic is still with us…you will never be forgotten sir 🙏🏼 https://t.co/3WY3kHByPY — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 26, 2022

Akhil Akkineni also took to Twitter and dedicated the song to his mother, Amala as he announced its release. He called it 'heart touching' and wished the team of the film the very best. He wrote, "So happy to release the song Amma from #OkeOkaJeevitham. Absolutely heart-touching. This is golden. I dedicate this song to my dear mother. All the best to the whole team." Amala, who also stars in the film then replied to her son's tweet and wrote, "Thank you! I love you, dear son. And through this film I got another son, Sharwanand"

So happy to realease the song Amma from #OkeOkaJeevitham. Absolutely heart touching. This is golden. I dedicate this song to my dear mother. All the best to the whole team.https://t.co/uuVe4sfPY8@amalaakkineni1 @ImSharwanand — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) January 26, 2022

Thank you! I love you dear son. And through this film I got another son, Sharwanand. @ImSharwanand#OkeOkaJeevitham #AmmaSong https://t.co/utr0PZHhPr — Amala Akkineni (@amalaakkineni1) January 26, 2022

(Image: Instagram/@imsharwanand)