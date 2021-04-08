On Allu Arjun's Birthday, Fans Wish The Actor By Trending #HBDAlluArjun On Twitter

Allu Arjun celebrates his 38th birthday on April 8, 2021. On Allu Arjun's birthday, fans of the stylish star took to Twitter to pour in wishes for him. Fans have created a storm on social media and #HBDAlluArjun has been trending on Twitter ever since then. Take a look at how fans wished the star below.

Fans wish Allu Arjun on his birthday

To celebrate Allu Arjun's birthday, fans created various designs and frames by adding pictures of their favourite actor. One fan penned a sweet note for the actor that read, “Happy Birthday #AlluArjun, the actor who never disappoints and give us next-level entertainment always. The one who is the Stylish star, the style icon, amazing dancer, amazing actor and inspiration for millions of youth across. @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #HBDAlluArjun" (sic). Another fan said, “Here Is My Design To #Icon_Star_Allu_Arjun Birthday. Hope You Like It Wishing @alluarjun Garu A very Happy Birthday On Behalf of @tarak9999 Fans #HBDAlluArjun #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP #AlluArjunBirthday #AlluArjunArmy #KomaramBheemNTR Support pls” (sic). One netizen tweeted, “Wish StylishStar @alluarjun You are a simple guy, an irresistibly charming person and a true inspiration for your fans. May your year filled with loads of fun, excitement and beautiful memories. Happy Birthday sir. -From #Prabhas Fan's #HBDAlluArjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun” (sic). Celebrities and friends from the industry also sent their wishes for the star.

Wishing The Hard-Working & Super Talented Stylish Star @alluarjun A Very Happy Birthday! ðŸ’ðŸŽ‚



Wishing You A Blockbuster Year Ahead With #Pushpa On Behalf Of All #ChiyaanVikram Anna Fans ðŸ¤©ðŸ’¥ðŸ˜ŽðŸ”¥#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #HBDAlluArjun #Cobra pic.twitter.com/XpC6HhSzBZ — Telugu Vikram Fans (@TeluguVikramFC) April 8, 2021

Happy Birthday #AlluArjun, the actor who never disappoints and give us next level entertainment always. The one who is the Stylish star ,the style icon, amazing dancer , amazing actor and inspiration for millions of youth acrosss. @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/H50kekJ4Oj — ðŸŒ¿ (@Muskan_2419) April 7, 2021

Happiest birthday bugsy! Have a fabulous day and year ahead â¤ï¸ @alluarjun #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/pdleSvlGmk — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2021

The passion, commitment and love which you hold in your heart for cinema has made you an icon star. May you continue to be an inspiration always. Very intriguing teaser of #Pushpa .Happy birthday icon star @alluarjun #AlluArjunBirthdayCDP #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/GWfXjc81V8 — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) April 8, 2021

Birthday wishes to Stylish Star @alluarjun who is all set to explore his boundaries with #Pushpa #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/B9YnAiTwF2 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 8, 2021

A look at Allu Arjun's Pushpa teaser

On the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Pushpa released its teaser. The teaser features Allu playing Pushpa Raj who works as a smuggler of Red Sandalwood. His character is dangerous and rough, unlike other films where he is often stylish, funny and romantic. The teaser also shows a glimpse of the female lead played by Rashmika Mandanna.

More about Pushpa

Pushpa is an upcoming Telugu-language action thriller film. The movie is written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa cast includes stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjay, and Sunil among others. The movie is scheduled to release on August 13, 2021. Apart from Telugu, it will also be released in dubbed versions of Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.

(Promo Image Source: Allu Arjun Instagram)