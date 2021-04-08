On Allu Arjun's Birthday, Pooja Hegde Wishes 'many More Blockbuster Hits Together'

South Indian actress Pooja Hegde's Instagram recently featured a sweet post on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. Pooja wished her Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-star Allu Arjun and reminisced about ‘chartered flight’ parties with him. Take a look at Pooja's sweet post on Allu Arjun's birthday.

Pooja Hegde wishes Allu Arjun on his birthday

Pooja Hegde shared a selfie with Allu Arjun on her Instagram story. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote "Happy Birthday to the extremely stylish @alluarjun!! Here’s to many more parties on chartered flights and blockbuster hits together. Hope this year brings you all that your heart desires. Eat lots of cake". The duo was seen together in the blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020. The movie became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

'Pushpa' teaser released on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday

The teaser of Allu Arjun's latest movie Pushpa was released on the eve of his birthday. The actor took to his Twitter to announce and share the teaser of his upcoming movie. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and also features actors like Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil play supporting roles. Allu has also worked with director Sukumar in Arya and Arya 2. His role in Arya was his breakthrough, earning the actor his first Filmfare Best Telugu Actor Award nomination.

A quick look at Allu Arjun's movies

Allu Arjun made his acting debut in 2003 with the Telugu movie Gangotri. He was then seen in movies like Arya and Bunny. The actor received his first Filmfare Award as Best Actor for his role as Krishna in the movie Parugu. His following films like Arya 2, Vedam, Varudu and Badrinath, failed to perform at the box office. His role in the 2015 biographical action film based on the life of Rudrama Devi, Rudhramadevi, as Gona Ganna Reddy earned a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor and Nandi Award for Best Character Actor. Hit movies like Race Gurram, Sarrainodu and Duvvada Jagannadham, brought him success with each collecting more than Rs 100 crores. He collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas thrice for three successful movies such as Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

