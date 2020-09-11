Amala Akkineni's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Film Star

The polyglot actor, dancer, and activist Amala Akkineni turns a year older today. September 12, 2020, marks the 53rd birthday of Akkineni Nagarjuna's wife. Amala is quite popular for her social activities which include running an NGO for the welfare of animals as well as preserving animal rights in India. Over the years, she has worked in numerous projects across the South Indian and Hindi film and television industry to establish a name for herself in the showbiz like no other. Thus, on the occasion of Amal Akkineni's birthday, here's an Amala Akkineni's movies and trivia quiz for all the admirers of the prolific actor out there.

Take up this Amala Akkineni's trivia quiz to test your knowledge about the polyglot actor

1) In which year did Amala Akkineni tie the knot with the Telugu film star Akkineni Nagarjuna?

1991

1992

1993

1994

2) What's the name of Amala Akkineni and husband Akkineni Nagarjuna's real son?

Akkineni Akhil

Akkineni Chaitanya

Akkineni Nageswara

Akkineni Suresh

3) Which of these film industries has Amala Akkineni not been a part of?

Tamil Film Industry

Telugu Film Industry

Hindi Film Industry

Bengali Film Industry

4) Amala Akkineni is the stepmother of which Telugu superstar of contemporary times?

Allu Arjun

Naga Chaitanya

Mahesh Babu

Ram Charan

5) Amala Akkineni made her digital debut with which over-the-top streaming platform?

Netflix

Hotstar

Zee5

Amazon Prime Video

6) Amala Akkineni played the lead role of a Tarot card reader alongside Kishore Kumar G in which Telugu web series?

Loser

High Priestess

Fingertip

G.O.D

7) Amala Akkineni shared the screen space in Kamal Hassan in which silent Kannad comedy film of 1987?

Pushpaka Vimana

Vrutham

Nayakan

Per Sollum Pillai

8) Amala Akkineni had a cameo appearance in which Bollywood film starred Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles?

Ghanchakkar

The Dirty Picture

Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

9) Amala Akkineni shared the screen space with the late Irrfan Khan in which Bollywood film?

Blackmail

Karwaan

Puzzle

Hindi Medium

10) What is the name of Amala Akkineni's NGO which works for the protection of animal rights and the welfare of animals in India?

Sumitra Society

Sahayog Organization

Animal Rehabilitation And Protection Front

The Blue Cross of Hyderabad

Amala Akkineni's quiz answers

1) 1992

2) Akkineni Akhil

3) Bengali Film Industry

4) Naga Chaitanya

5) Zee5

6) High Priestess

7) Pushpaka Vimana

8) Hamari Adhuri Kahani

9) Karwaan

10) The Blue Cross of Hyderabad

