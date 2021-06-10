On Balakrishna's Birthday, Makers Of 'Akhanda' Release New Poster Of The Telugu Film

Tollywood megastar, Nandamuri Balakrishna rang in his 61st birthday today, i.e. June 10, 2021. On the occasion of Balakrishna's birthday, not only netizens but also several celebrities from the Telugu film industry flocked to social media to wish "Balayya" on his special day. Along with being lavished with a number of lovely birthday wishes, the makers of his upcoming film, titled Akhanda, treated all the Balakrishna fans with a brand new poster of the upcoming action film.

Ahead of Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, Akhanda poster unveiled by makers

It's double the celebration for Nandamuri Balakrishna and his ardent fans as the makers of the next Balakrishna's movie, Akhanda, released a new poster of the much-awaited Tollywood film, while the three-time Nandi Award-actor also signed a film with Gopichandh Malineni on his 61st birthday. Yesterday, i.e. June 9, 2021, the production house of Akhanda, Dwarka Creations, took to their social media handles to share the latest look of the N.T.R: Mahanayakudu star ahead of his birthday today.

In the poster, Balayya could be seen flashing his beaming smile at the camera as he appeared to be in a celebratory mode. In the photograph, he rocked a white Nehru jacket over a white shirt over olive green pants and a pair of dark-brown shoes. Along with unveiling the poster, the production house wrote, "Wishing our #Akhanda, #NandamuriBalakrishna garu A very Happy Birthday. Here’s #AkhandaBirthdayRoar for you."

Check out the latest Akhanda poster below:

About 'Akhanda'

The highly-anticipated Telugu film Akhanda is both written and directed by filmmaker Boyapati Srinu. The upcoming actioner has been bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his banner, Dwaraka Creations. Alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, the Akhanda cast also boasts of Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth among others. The music for this Balakrishna-starrer has been composed by prolific music composer, S, Thaman.

In the film, the 61-year-old actor is said to play a dual role. One of the characters will be an Aghora, as seen in the previously-released teaser of this Boyapati Srinu directorial. Ever since the film's teaser released back in April this year, there has been a lot of buzz around the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer.

Watch the teaser of Akhanda on YouTube below:

IMAGE: A STILL FROM AKHANDA YOUTUBE

