On Dhanush's Birthday, 5 Upcoming Movies That Might Show His Versatility Across Languages

Dhanush is among the few to not just feature in multiple language films, both South and Bollywood, but even venture into Hollywood. The multi-faceted artist continues to display his talent across industries, in different genres. As the Raanjhanna star turns 38 on Wednesday, here's looking at what the birthday boy has in store for his fans and cinema lovers of various languages.

Dhanush's upcoming films

Atrangi Re

Dhanush is among the few stars of the South film industry to feature as a lead in a Bollywood film with Raanjhanaa which = released in 2013. The movie, directed by Aanand L Rai, was a success at the box office, and the actor has now reunited with the filmmaker.

The venture titled Atrangi Re is again a love story and also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. He had started shooting of the movie in November last year and the first look posters of the movie had generated buzz.

The Gray Man

After starring in an English language film, The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir, Dhanush is once again set to feature in Hollywood. The actor is gearing up for a biggie, The Gray Man. Not only is he set to be directed by Avengers fame Russo Brothers, but he is also set to share screen space with the likes of Ryan Goslin and Chris Evans.

Maaran

Dhanush might be travelling to Bollywood and Hollywood, but that does not mean that he would not return to Tamil cinema. The actor has multiple projects lined up in Tamil cinema as well.

One of them is Maaran which also stars Malavika Mohanan. A teaser video for the movie, where Dhanush could be seen sitting on a bike was shared a day ahead of his birthday. The gift for his fans on his birthday was the first look poster where he appeared in a fiery avatar, smashing a man's face in a mirror.

D44

As in the norm in South film industry, where an untitled project is known by the number of films an actor has done, Dhanush's 44th project is being directed by Mithran Jawahar. As per reports, the Asuran star will be romancing three heroines in the movie.

He also pairs up with Anirudh Ravichander, with whom he had created the chartbuster Why This Kolaveri Di.

D45

As per reports, Dhanush is also set to star in Ratsasan director Ram Kumar's next. While an official confirmation is awaited, the movie is said to be a fantasy film, high on action, drama, special effects. The shooting is likely to begin this year and will require over 100 days of shooting.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.