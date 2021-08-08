On Fahadh Faasil's 39th Birthday, 5 Movies That Will Convince You Of His Acting Chops

Fahadh Faasil turns 39 on Sunday and the occasion was celebrated in different ways. Right from his increased popularity in Tamil and Telugu industries being visible, from his new poster for Vikram alongside Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi to wishes from fans of his Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun, there were celebratory reactions.

On Fahadh Faasil's birthday, here's looking at 5 best films of acclaimed star:

Malik (2021)

Malik is the latest movie of Fahadh Faasil that has become a talking point. The actor won rave reviews for his performance as Suleiman, the messiah of a coastal village in Kerala named Ramadapally. He is seen delivering fiery dialogues in front of the people for whom he does everything, while also being at his best showing his character's grey shades. A glimpse of the praise for the movie is its IMDb score of 8.3.

Bangalore Days (2014)

A highlight of Fahadh's career has been that he has featured in numerous multi starters that did not have the focus on him. Among them was Bangalore Days, one of his most subdued performances. The actor nailed it as a successful MBA, who enters marriage while dealing with the battles of his past relationship. Right from showing the discomfort of a reserved husband, his emotional reaction during the resolution of the rift to a free-spirited lover and biker, the actor showcased a various range of emotions in this much-loved friendship-based comedy-drama.

Super Deluxe (2018)

Fahadh's venture into Tamil cinema with Super Deluxe too did not go unnoticed. Fahadh's intensity in a character as a husband faced with a tricky situation was one of the highlights of the multi-starrer. The movie is among his most critically acclaimed ventures.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017)

This thriller drama not only won the National Award for Best Malayalam film but also fetched one for Fahadh, for the Best Supporting Actor. Fahadh played the role of a thief named Prasad in the movie. The actor displayed impressive acting chops, in comedy as well as intense scenes.

Kumbalangi Nights (2019)

Fahadh is also known for backing some content-driven ventures as a producer and among them is Kumbalangi Nights. The venture was another where the camera did not just focus on him, and as Shammi, excellently portrayed the part of one of the brothers in a dysfunctional family. The movie is his highest-rated film on IMDb with a score of 8.6.

