On Girish Karnad's Birth Anniversary, Let Us Have A Look At Some Of His Best Films

Girish Karnad, a renowned actor, movie director, Kannada novelist, playwright, and Rhodes theorist, was born on May 19, 1938. In the 1960s, he rose to prominence as a playwright, heralding the dawn of contemporary Indian playwriting in Kannada. The changes he brought about did not only make a difference in Kannada writing but across the country as well. Girish Karnad was the beneficiary of the highest civilian literary distinction, the Jnanpith Award, in 1998. On June 10th, 2019, he left his earthly abode. Let us remember some of his best films on the occasion of Girish Karnad’s birth anniversary.

Girish Karnad's roles that are remembered even today

Samskara

The movie Samskara is a Kannada movie. Girish Karnad wrote the script and played the lead character in the movie. In Kannada, the term samskara indicates custom. This is the tale of two boys, one who takes faith very strictly and another who does not. The film dealt with faith in a very delicate way and showed how two people with opposing ideals can still live harmoniously.

Vamsha Vriksha

Girish Karnad assisted in the film's direction and screenplay composition. He also had a role in it. 'The Genealogy Tree' is what Vamsha Vriksha represents. It really is about marriage, marital discord, life's trials and tribulations, fate, personal history, and lineage.

Umbartha

Umbartha is a movie made in Marathi. Girish portrayed Advocate Subhash Mahajan in this film. The movie follows the story of a girl's desire to leave her four-walled house to make a difference in the world. It beautifully portrays how a girl manages to attain the unattainable by the force of her will alone.

Aparoopa

Aparoopa is a movie that was released in Assamese. The character of Mr Khanna is played by Girish Karnad in this film. This is the tale about a girl who had to forego her schooling in order to help her family remain financially stable. It shows the fate of the Indian woman and the choices she is forced to make and the consequences of her action.

Ananda Bhairavi

The film is bilingual in nature and is shot both in Kannada and Telugu. Dance is at the centre of the film with the Kuchipudi dance form being at its core. The film showcases the rich history and heritage that is associated with the dance form.

IMAGE: NFAI OFFICIAL'S INSTAGRAM

