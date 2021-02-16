On His 44th Birthday, Darshan Releases A Special 4K Trailer For 'Roberrt'

Challenging Star Darshan gave a gift to his fans on his birthday as he turned a year older. The actor released a special 4k trailer for his upcoming movie 'Roberrt'. Fans prepared a special CDP and hashtag for the Shastri actor's 44th birthday.

Darshan's birthday

Darshan, or as fans fondly call him 'DBoss' turns a year older today. Darshan's age is now 44. Setting up a CDP for the actor's birthday has become a tradition amongst the fans. This year, the fans made a colourful sketch of Darshan surrounded by wildlife animals. He is seen holding a professional camera that is often used by wildlife photographers. The fans have paid tribute to his passion for wildlife photography. The CDP was released three days prior to Challenging Star Darshan's birthday.

Actors from the film fraternity and fans alike have showered love and blessings for Challenging Star Darshan's birthday. It is no less than a fanfest on social media. The hashtag 'DBossBirthday' is already trending amongst the fans.

Here are some humble wishes from his fans:

ಹುಟ್ಟು ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು @dasadarshan ಸರ್❤️✨

Wish you an awesome year ahead! Your simplicity has always humbled me. 🙏🏻

I have heard so many stories about what an amazing human being you are..thank you for being you!

We are all eagerly looking forward to watching you in #Roberrt . — Meghana Gaonkar (@MeghanaGaonkar) February 16, 2021

Actors from the film industry wishing the star on his birthday:

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @dasadarshan Sir. May your nobility and stature continue to inspire people. Have an incredible year 🤗

ಜನ್ಮದಿನದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ದರ್ಶನ್ ಸರ್ ✨ pic.twitter.com/WFmzSEFo42 — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) February 16, 2021

Darshan's movies

Darshan's career spanning almost 25 years has given fans many memorable movies. Darshan's movies have always been a heady mix of entertainment with a message for the masses. Darshan's age has not stopped him from taking up varied roles. His choice of different characters over the years have earned him the title 'Challenging Star' from his fans.

Darshan's upcoming release Roberrt has been a talk of the town since the trailer was released. He is seen on a bike with a biker's outfit and sunglasses completing the look. The movie is slated to release on March 11. The 4k trailer released earlier today on the occasion of Challenging Star Darshan's birthday has already reached the 500,000 views mark. Watch the trailer here:

Fans have been anticipating the actor's upcoming projects. The Yajamana star has a few projects in progress. He is also slated to play the lead role in the upcoming historical movie Gandugali Madakari Nayaka which is based on 18th Century feudal lord of Chitradurga.

