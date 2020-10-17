On Jyothika's Birthday, Here Is The 'Ponmagal Vandal' Actor's Astonishing Net Worth

Jyothika is a successful Indian actress who started her journey into the film industry with Priyadarshan's movie titled Doli Saja Ke Rakhna. After that, she has ventured her successful career in the Tamil cinema with movies like Vaali, Kushi, Kaaka Kaaka, Chandramukhi, 36 Vayathinile amongst numerous other movies. On Jyothika's birthday today on October 18, here is a glimpse at her estimated net worth till now.

Jyothika's net worth

Jyothika's recent released movies include names like Magalir Mattum (2017), Naachiyaar (2018), Kaatrin Mozhi (2018), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), Raatchasi (2019), Ponmagal Vandhal (2020). She debuted in Tamil film industry with a cameo in Vaali that released in 1999, she also ventured into Telugu film industry in the year 2003. Jyotika's primary source of income is through her acting career as well as her endorsements. Her annual income, as per topplanetinfo portal, is estimated to be at Rs. 11.75 crores as of the year 2020.

Jyothika has endorsed many brands including Idhayam oil and Paragon footwear in early 2000, as well as RmKV silk sarees and Wardrobe Hub in Chennai. She has also endorsed for brands like Aircel and Nescafé along with her husband Suriya as well. Jyothika had also endorsed the Zee Tamil channel's ambassador as well. She was later endorsed as a brand ambassador for plastic-free Tamil Nadu campaign by the state government as well.

The actor also owns a BMW 5 series car as well. Her success rate of films has landed her some high profile endorsements as well as a good remuneration for her movie roles as well. She currently lives in Chennai with her husband and kids. Her husband is also a Tamil actor and the son of a well-known movie actor and visual artist as well.

She is the daughter of renowned film producer Chander Sadanah. Jyothika is one of the highest-paid actresses in the south Indian film industry. In her acting span of over 15 years, she has worked with every high profile actors in the South Indian movie industry. On the work front, Jyothika was last seen in the Tamil film Ponmagal Vandhal.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

