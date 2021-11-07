On Kamal Haasan's 67th Birthday, Celebrities Extend Wishes To Ulaga Nayagan

Veteran actor and producer Kamal Haasan rang into his 67th birthday on Sunday, November 7, 2021. In his career span of over four decades, the actor gained immense respect in the film industry. On his special day, his fans showered him with love and warm wishes. Here is how Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu and other stars from the film industry wished him on turning a year older.

Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati took to his social media handles to share a photo with Kamal Haasan and wish him the best on his birthday. As Kamal Haasan shared his birthday with Anushka Shetty and director Trivikram, Rana Daggubati shared photos with all three stars and mentioned how he is delighted to have had the opportunity to meet them in life. He wrote, "Happy birthday’s to some seriously awesome people I’ve had the honour of meeting in life!!" Here is Rana Daggubati's photo with Kamal Haasan from a flight.

Mahesh Babu calls Kamal Haasan an 'epitome of excellence'

Telugu star Mahesh Babu extended his heartwarming wish for the veteran actor via Twitter. Taking to the social media platform, the actor addressed Kamal Haasan as an 'epitome of excellence'. He wrote, "To the epitome of excellence.. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir!" While Mahesh Babu never worked with Kamal Haasan, he did star with his daughter Shruti Haasan in the 2014 film Aagadu.

To the epitome of excellence.. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet's wish for Kamal Haasan

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana also wished the ace actor on his special day. Taking to his IG stories, the Andhadhun actor shared a still of Kamal Haasan from the 1883 film Sadma. He also added the famous song Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein to the story. Sharing the still Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan sir." Rakul Preet, on the other hand, penned a heartfelt note for the veteran film star. Sharing a photo of the actor, the Doctor G star wrote, "Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan Sir! Wishing you all the happiness and great health always." "You inspire us with your dedication, discipline and hard work," she added.

Kamal Haasan also received a sweet wish from Tamil actor Siva Karthikeyan. The actor reacted to Vikram's trailer shared by Lokesh Kanagaraj and penned how the upcoming film's trailer was good. He wrote, "Super brother. @ikamalhaasan sir’s presence and @anirudhofficial bro’s music massa irukku." "Wishing Kamal sir a very happy birthday," he added to wish the actor. Kamal Haasan will soon star in his upcoming film Vikram, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati/@ikamalhaasan/@urstrulymahesh