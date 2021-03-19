Last Updated:

On Karthik Subbaraj's 38th Birthday, Binge-watch The Director's Best Films; See List

Indian director Karthik Subbaraj is known for his Tamil-language films. Here's a list of the director's best films to binge-watch on his birthday.

Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj is an Indian film director, producer, and writer, known for his work in Tamil cinema. The filmmaker made his directing debut with Pizza in 2012 starring Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Nambeeshan, and Adukalam Naren. The director is celebrating his 38th birthday on March 19, 2021. On Karthik Subbaraj's birthday, here are some of the director's best movies to binge-watch.

Jigarthanda

The action/drama Jigarthanda is the story of a budding director who tries to research a gangster for his movie. Things take a turn when he is caught snooping. The film cast Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and Lakshmi Menon in the lead roles while the film is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.3/10.

Pizza

The directorial debut film Pizza od Karthik Subbaraj came out on October 19, 2012. The film cast Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Nambeeshan, and Adukalam Naren in the lead roles while Karthik Subbaraj has given the screenplay. The plot of the film revolves around a pizza delivery boy who lands in a bungalow where mysterious events begin to take place. 

Iraivi

Starring S. J. Surya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Bobby Simha, the film Iraivi is the story of an alcoholic director who brings troubles to his friends' lives. The film is written and directed by Subbaraj. The IMDb rating of the film is 8/10.

Petta

The Tamil film Petta is one of the latest Karthik Subbaraj's movies that came out on January 10, 2019. The film's cast includes Rajnikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The film is written and directed by Subbaraj and its IMDb rating is 7.3/10.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is an anthology film directed by five directors including Subbaraj. The film consists of five different stories and released on October 16, 2020. The five love stories portray new beginnings in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mercury

The story of the film Mercury revolves around five friends who accidentally kill a man. The film cast Prabhu Deva, Gajraj, Ramya Nambeeshan, Anish Padmanabhan, and Indhuja Ravichandran. The film released on April 13, 2018. 

Bench Talkies

Bench Talkies is an independent anthology film directed by six directors. The film contains six short films with distinct storylines. Bench Talkies released on March 6, 2015.

