Last Updated:

On Karthi's Birthday, Fans Shower Love And Wishes For The 'Sulthan' Actor

Celebrating Karthi's birthday, #HappyBirthdayKarthi has been trending on Twitter. As he turns a year older, netizens are showering him with best wishes.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Karthi’s birthday

IMAGE: KARTHI'S INSTAGRAM


On May 25, 2021, actor Karthi is celebrating his 44th birthday. The actor rose to fame in the show business much earlier than his elder brother, Suriya. Karthi gained recognition with his debut film, Paruthiveeran. His acting career has since been a steady upward arc. The list of popular Karthi's movies includes Alex Pandian, Madras, Biryani, Kaatru Veliyidai, and many more. As the actor turns a year older, netizens are showering him with the best wishes on their social media handles. Twitter is flooded with wishes on Karthi's birthday.

On Karthi's birthday, Happy Birthday Karthi trends on Twitter

A fan dropped Karthi's pictures and captioned them as 'Happy birthday Karthi' and wished him 'a great year of good health, happiness and success'. Another one shared the most popular picture of him and dropped his wishes. A netizen called Karthi 'the most talented hero' and wished him luck for his upcoming projects. Another one called him 'super talented and charming' actor and dropped a still from his film. 

 A fan dropped a picture of him and called him 'Sulthan'. He further wished him 'only the best of best in everything'. Another one also tweeted on Karthi's birthday and wished him 'all the best for his future projects'. A Twitter fan page simply dropped his picture along with his brother, Suriya, and further wished him 'Happy birthday Karthi anna' with a string of emoticons. 

READ | Karthi starrer 'Sulthan's' Tamil & Telugu versions to stream on THESE OTT apps

Ahead of his birthday, Karthi released a statement urging his fans and followers to stay indoors during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He added an important message for fans to sanitise regularly and wear a mask as they step out of their houses. The Sulthan actor also requested everyone to be safe by following all the safety measures. 

READ | Karthi mourns the loss of actor Panjavarnam 'Patti' from his debut movie 'Paruthiveeran'

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Sulthan. He was featured opposite Dear Comrade star, Rashmika Mandanna. The film received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience. He will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvam. The film also features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Jayaram in prominent roles. Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen in supporting roles. 

READ | Suriya & Karthi donate 1cr to Tamil Nadu CM's COVID relief fund following Stalin's appeal

IMAGE: KARTHI'S INSTAGRAM

READ | On Karthi’s birthday, let us have a look at ten of his best movies of all time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT