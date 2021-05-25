On Karthi's Birthday, Fans Shower Love And Wishes For The 'Sulthan' Actor

On May 25, 2021, actor Karthi is celebrating his 44th birthday. The actor rose to fame in the show business much earlier than his elder brother, Suriya. Karthi gained recognition with his debut film, Paruthiveeran. His acting career has since been a steady upward arc. The list of popular Karthi's movies includes Alex Pandian, Madras, Biryani, Kaatru Veliyidai, and many more. As the actor turns a year older, netizens are showering him with the best wishes on their social media handles. Twitter is flooded with wishes on Karthi's birthday.

On Karthi's birthday, Happy Birthday Karthi trends on Twitter

A fan dropped Karthi's pictures and captioned them as 'Happy birthday Karthi' and wished him 'a great year of good health, happiness and success'. Another one shared the most popular picture of him and dropped his wishes. A netizen called Karthi 'the most talented hero' and wished him luck for his upcoming projects. Another one called him 'super talented and charming' actor and dropped a still from his film.

Happy Birthday Actor @Karthi_Offl. Wishing You A Great Year Of Good Health, Happiness & Success. Sending You Lots Of Love On Behalf Of Thalapathy @actorvijay Fans ! 🤗❤️#HappyBirthdayKarthi #Karthi #Master pic.twitter.com/aovjQ6Bmwg — Thalapathy Fans Team ᴹᵃˢᵏˢ ˢᵃᵛᵉ ᴸᶦᵛᵉˢ 😷 (@TFT_Offl) May 25, 2021

Wishing A very Happy Birthday To One

Of the most talented Hero @Karthi_Offl

Garu , on behalf of @tarak9999 Fans



All d best for ur Upcoming Movies 👍🏽#HappyBirthdayKarthi 💐 #ManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/nGhhPYNCdF — WORLD NTR FANS (@worldNTRfans) May 25, 2021

Sending out our birthday wishes to the super talented and charming @Karthi_Offl From Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh Fans !! 😍❤️



Wishing You The Best In Everything You Do :))#HappyBirthdayKarthi pic.twitter.com/s8rTD0VpDX — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) May 25, 2021

A fan dropped a picture of him and called him 'Sulthan'. He further wished him 'only the best of best in everything'. Another one also tweeted on Karthi's birthday and wished him 'all the best for his future projects'. A Twitter fan page simply dropped his picture along with his brother, Suriya, and further wished him 'Happy birthday Karthi anna' with a string of emoticons.

Happy Birthday to our Sulthan🔥Wishing you only the best of best in everything ❤️💐🎁🥳Happy to release the Common DP To Celebrate @Karthi_Offl sir Birthday 🥳



Design by @Ranjith_Offl_ #HappyBirthdayKarthi #Sardar pic.twitter.com/aOY7dZaZZm — Bakkiyaraj Kannan (@Bakkiyaraj_k) May 24, 2021

Here's wishing @Karthi_Offl a Very Happy Birthday on Behalf of #Prabhas Fans ❤️

all the best for Future Projects 😊#HappyBirthdayKarthi pic.twitter.com/MlpJk8ByG9 — Prabhas Trends ᵂᵉᵃʳ ᵃ ᵐᵃˢᵏ 😷 (@TrendsPrabhas) May 25, 2021

Ahead of his birthday, Karthi released a statement urging his fans and followers to stay indoors during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He added an important message for fans to sanitise regularly and wear a mask as they step out of their houses. The Sulthan actor also requested everyone to be safe by following all the safety measures.

Actor @Karthi_Offl requests fans to be safe during the pandemic by following all safety measures.



pic.twitter.com/VROZx9ztfx — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 25, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Sulthan. He was featured opposite Dear Comrade star, Rashmika Mandanna. The film received mixed reviews from the critics as well as the audience. He will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvam. The film also features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, and Jayaram in prominent roles. Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen in supporting roles.

IMAGE: KARTHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.