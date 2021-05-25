On Karthi’s Birthday, Let Us Have A Look At Ten Of His Best Movies Of All Time

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, actor Karthi turns 44 years old. He got his break as a leading man in his first movie, Paruthiveeran. Since then, his film career has been steadily improving. While there have been a few setbacks along the road, there have also been some triumphs. He gave Madras after an Alex Pandian. He then served fans Kaatru Veliyidai after Biriyani. This is what makes him a formidable force in the South Indian film industry.

On Karthi’s birthday, let's have a look at the best of Karthi’s movies

Paruthiveeran

With Paruthiveeran, he rendered his lead acting debut. In director Ameer's emotional rural drama, he portrayed a village criminal and gave a one-of-a-kind result. Karthi served as an assistant director to Mani Ratnam prior to trying his hand at acting. But during this time, he went on to appear on screen in Aayutha Ezhuthu, in which Suriya played the lead role.

Aayirathil Oruvan

Karthi stepped right into the fantasy land of Selvaraghavan after a quaint regional drama. The movie was groundbreaking, but when it came out in 2010, it didn't get its credit at the box office. Since then, it has earned a cult following among movie buffs. Karthi portrays a rugged tactician in the movie, leading a team of sherpas on a high-risk archaeology quest. Before he discovers his part in shifting the history of humanity, the Chennai-bred, noxious flirt with a decent heart, passes through a lot of soul-crushing tests.

Paiyaa

Karthi provided an easy romantic comedy with lots of action and chartbuster music after two movies with mature themes and strong emotions. Karthi played a charismatic youth who gets a chance to go on a road excursion with the woman of his deams, Tamannaah Bhatia, in the movie written and directed by N. Linguswamy.

Siruthai

The 2011 action movie is a recreation of Vikramarkudu, directed by SS Rajamouli. It was also Siva's filmmaking debut in Tamil cinema. This film was such a box office success that it became synonymous with Siva, who has been dubbed ‘Siruthai' Siva ever since. Karthi had a dual role in the film, demonstrating that he could succeed in both comedy and action at the same time.

Madras

Madras would be what Siruthai is to Siva for director Pa Ranjith. Ranjith's trump card was the 2014 drama about caste politics unfolding in present Chennai. So much so that following its reception, he secured a Rajinikanth film. Karthi portrayed a fiery young man whose devotion to a childhood friend is the catalyst for his destruction and subsequent salvation.

Kaatru Veliyidai

Karthi considers this movie to be a personal achievement. With this movie, his career reached a complete circle, from accompanying Mani Ratnam to heading the star team in a Mani Ratnam movie. The movie, like many other great works, did not, unfortunately, earn its worth at the box office. Despite this, the film's financial failure does not detract from its quality. As Varun Chakrapani, an airline pilot, Karthi effortlessly integrated his internal viciousness. Though he appears to be super cool and cultured, he is a top-notch misogynist who prioritises himself above others in relationships.

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

Karthi plays a trustworthy cop in the film, which is built on a true event about Tamil Nadu policemen in the early 2000s. H Vinoth, who had directed and written the well-studied film, had produced a very truthful movie without fear or hesitation. And it featured Karthi in one of his best roles to date.

Kaithi

Karthi's popularity as a commercially successful south star grew even further with the release of the 2019 movie. However, the movie's success elevated director Lokesh Kanagaraj to the top of Tamil cinema's hotlist. Karthi played a prisoner who was serving time for murder with passion. And on the day he is released from prison, a chance for salvation presents itself. It's a nonstop action spectacle with powerful emotional beats.

Sulthan

The film, which was shot on a massive scale, followed Karthi's character as he leads an army of 100 men through his trials. The occupation of agriculture, of course, was given its due in the film.

Alex Pandian

Alex Pandian was an out and out commercial film. Karthi played the titular lead in the film. The movie’s action, song and drama aided it in becoming one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

IMAGE: KARTHI SIVAKUMAR'S INSTAGRAM

