On Katee Sackhoff's Birthday, See How Well You Know 'Battlestar Galactica' Star With Quiz

Kathryn "Katee" Sackhoff (born April 8, 1980) is an American actor who plays Bo-Katan Kryze, a retired Death Watch lieutenant who became a Mandalorian loyalist in Star Wars: The Clone Wars' fourth, fifth, and seventh seasons, as well as the fourth season of Star Wars Rebels. In the second season of The Mandalorian, she also plays the lead in live-action. She is known primarily for her appearance as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace in the Battlestar Galactica television series on the Sci-Fi Channel. But there is more to her than just being a Star Wars alum. On Katee Sackhoff’s birthday, take the quiz on the actor and learn more about her outside of her role as Bo-Katan Kryze and Kara Thrace.

Katee Sackhoff's quiz:

1. What is Kathryn Sackhoff’s middle name?

a. Ann

b. Anne

c. Annie

d. Anna

2. In which state was Katee Sackhoff born?

a. New York

b. Los Angeles

c. Oregon

d. California

3. What did Katee Sackhoff originally want to be?

a. An actor

b. An athlete

c. A model

d. A professional swimmer

4. What is Katee Sackhoff’s preferred kind of workout?

a. Aerobics

b. Yoga

c. Swimming

d. Running

5. What kind of cancer did Katee Sackhoff overcome?

a. Throat Cancer

b. Lung Cancer

c. Thyroid Cancer

d. Breast Cancer

6. Which of Katee Sackhoff’s movies was her motion picture debut?

a. Fifteen and Pregnant

b. Halloween: Resurrection.

c. Terminator 2: Judgment Day

d. My First Mister

7. In which popular sitcom did Katee Sackhoff make an appearance?

a. How I Met Your Mother

b. The Big Bang Theory

c. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

d. The Modern Family

8. Which TV series did Katee Sackhoff write and executive produce?

a. Rain

b. Air

c. Earth

d. Stars

9. What role does Katee Sackhoff play in the series The Flash?

a. Blacksmith

b. Supergirl

c. Cyborg

d. Mandalorian

10. Where can Katee Sackhoff’s latest project Another Life be seen?

a. Amazon Prime

b. Netflix

c. Disney+ Hotstar

d. Youtube

Katee Sackhoff's Trivia Answers:

1. Ann

2. Oregon

3. A professional swimmer

4. Yoga

5. Thyroid Cancer

6. My First Mister

7. The Big Bang Theory

8. Rain

9. Blacksmith

10. Netflix