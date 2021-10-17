Last Updated:

On Keerthy Suresh's B'day, Mahesh Babu & Others Shower Love; Actor's Film Looks Revealed

On Keerthy Suresh's birthday, Mahesh Babu & other stars showered love on her. Her upcoming films' looks were also revealed on the occasion. Take a look -

Written By
Joel Kurian
Keerthy Suresh, keerthy suresh birthday

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial


Keerthy Suresh turned 29 on Sunday and the occasion was cheered immensely by her fans on social media. There were numerous hashtags like 'HBD Keerthy Suresh' and trends that featured on social media, as fans shared her pictures, videos, and more. Even the celebrities of the film industry joined in the celebrations.

Many stars extended their good wishes to the birthday girl on her special day. Telugu film actors like Mahesh Babu, Nani, among others sent out a message to the Bairavaa star. Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty too penned tweets on the occasion. 

Stars wish Keerthy Suresh on her birthday; looks of movies shared

Birthday wishes for Keerthy Suresh were led by her Sarkaaru Vaari Paata co-star Mahesh Babu. He wished her 'unbound happiness' and success. The makers also shared a special poster of the multi-lingual artist to mark her birthday.

READ | Samantha Akkineni enjoys get-together with Trisha Krishnan & Keerthy Suresh; shares pics

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, wrote 'May you always shine' to wish Keerthy on her birthday.

Another co-star of Keerthy to express his birthday wishes was South star, Nani. He shared a glimpse of her role in their movie Dasara and wished 'kitty' on the occasion.

READ | Keerthy Suresh jets off to Spain to shoot for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'; shares video

 

Veteran actress Simran called the birthday girl an 'excellent and vibrant actress' and hoped she 'touched more heights' in the future.

Suniel Shetty termed Keerthy 'immensely talented' and wished her an 'awesome year' ahead. 

Kalyani Priyadarshan posted a selfie with her and highlighted the work that Keerthy was doing to say that she was sure about the actress having an 'awesome year'. 

Ram Pothineni wished the talented actor a 'super one'.

Keerthy Suresh on the professional front

Keerthy has multiple films in her kitty at the moment, most of them with the top stars. Apart from Sarkaaru Vaari Paata and Dasara, she will star in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The Mohanlal-starrrer directed by Priyadarshan, won the National Award for Best Film even before its release.

READ | 'Dasara': Nani and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming project revealed; Motion poster out

She is also working alongside superstar Rajinikanth in the movie Annaatthe as well. The recent release of the teaser, announcing that the film was releasing on Diwali, has sparked curiosity about the venture. 

READ | Samantha Ruth is all hearts for Keerthy Suresh on her b'day, wishes with a goofy pic; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Keerthy Suresh, Nani, Mahesh Babu
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com