On Keerthy Suresh's B'day, Mahesh Babu & Others Shower Love; Actor's Film Looks Revealed

Keerthy Suresh turned 29 on Sunday and the occasion was cheered immensely by her fans on social media. There were numerous hashtags like 'HBD Keerthy Suresh' and trends that featured on social media, as fans shared her pictures, videos, and more. Even the celebrities of the film industry joined in the celebrations.

Many stars extended their good wishes to the birthday girl on her special day. Telugu film actors like Mahesh Babu, Nani, among others sent out a message to the Bairavaa star. Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty too penned tweets on the occasion.

Stars wish Keerthy Suresh on her birthday; looks of movies shared

Birthday wishes for Keerthy Suresh were led by her Sarkaaru Vaari Paata co-star Mahesh Babu. He wished her 'unbound happiness' and success. The makers also shared a special poster of the multi-lingual artist to mark her birthday.

Happy birthday @KeerthyOfficial! Wishing you unbound happiness and success always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 17, 2021

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, wrote 'May you always shine' to wish Keerthy on her birthday.

Another co-star of Keerthy to express his birthday wishes was South star, Nani. He shared a glimpse of her role in their movie Dasara and wished 'kitty' on the occasion.

Veteran actress Simran called the birthday girl an 'excellent and vibrant actress' and hoped she 'touched more heights' in the future.

Sending out my dearest birthday wishes to the excellent and vibrant actress @KeerthyOfficial ❤️ May you reach more heights in the coming days. ❤️🥰#HBDKeerthySuresh#HappyBirthdayKeerthySuresh #KeerthySuresh pic.twitter.com/pAgjwRHYXo — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) October 17, 2021

Suniel Shetty termed Keerthy 'immensely talented' and wished her an 'awesome year' ahead.

A very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @KeerthyOfficial Stay blessed. Have an awesome year ahead. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 17, 2021

Kalyani Priyadarshan posted a selfie with her and highlighted the work that Keerthy was doing to say that she was sure about the actress having an 'awesome year'.

Happy Birthday Kitty! @KeerthyOfficial I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing year with the work you’ve got lined up! Can’t wait ! Come back soon. Nyke and Theo also miss you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ChPoLmaZF7 — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) October 17, 2021

Ram Pothineni wished the talented actor a 'super one'.

Keerthy Suresh on the professional front

Keerthy has multiple films in her kitty at the moment, most of them with the top stars. Apart from Sarkaaru Vaari Paata and Dasara, she will star in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The Mohanlal-starrrer directed by Priyadarshan, won the National Award for Best Film even before its release.

She is also working alongside superstar Rajinikanth in the movie Annaatthe as well. The recent release of the teaser, announcing that the film was releasing on Diwali, has sparked curiosity about the venture.