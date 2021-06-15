On Koratala Siva's Birthday, Here's A Look At His Hit Films, 'Mirchi' To 'Bharat Ane Nenu'

South Indian director Koratala Siva has turned a year older on Tuesday, June 15. The ace filmmaker is celebrating his 46th birthday today. Not many know that Koratala Siva began his career as a dialogue writer, before donning the hat of a director. Koratala Siva made his directorial debut back in the year 2013. Now, on the special occasion of Koratala Siva’s birthday, here’s taking a quick look at the critically acclaimed films of his.

Mirchi

Starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in the lead role, Mirchi is an action-drama film bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations. The plot of the film chronicles the life of a young girl Vennela who falls in love with Jai after he helps her. Jai eventually manages to win the hearts of her family with his good nature. Unfortunately, their lives are shaken when they discover that Jai actually belongs to a rival family. On IMDb, the film has garnered 7.3 stars out of 10.

Srimanthudu

Released in 2015, Srimanthudu is a Telugu action drama featuring Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film revolves around the life of Harsha, an idealistic scion of a self-made multimillionaire, Ravikanth. Harsha’s path soon crosses with Charuseela, who leads him to a remote village. Post visiting the area, Harsha takes a promise to develop it with her help. The movie has amassed an IMDb rating of 7.6 stars.

Janatha Garage

The story of Janatha Garage chronicles the life of Anand, an environmental activist who visits Hyderabad to attend a seminar. However, an unexpected encounter with Sathyam, who runs an organisation for the oppressed, changes the core of Anand’s life. The movie stars Mohanlal, NT Rama Rao Jr, Samantha and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles.

Bharat Ane Nenu

With a 7.7-star IMDb rating, Bharat Ane Nenu’s plot revolves around the life of Bharat, a graduate from Oxford, who is forced to take up his father’s position as the Chief Minister post his sudden demise. While reforming the corrupt society, he faces obstacles not only from the opposition party but also from his own relatives. The film features Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

(Image: Koratala Siva's Twitter)

