On Mohanlal's Birthday, A List Of His Malayalam Films That Were Remade In Bollywood

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is celebrating his 61st birthday on May 21. The actor is known for his work in Malayalam cinema and has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi language films as well. Mohanlal has been in the industry for over four decades. Talking about his career, there were several films that he featured in, which were remade in Bollywood. On the occasion of Mohanlal's birthday, let us have a look at his movies that were remade in the Hindi film industry.

Mohanlal's movies that were remade in Bollywood

Thalavattam was remade as Kyon Ki

The drama film that was released in the year 1986 was written and directed by Priyadarshan, starring Mohanlal, M. G. Soman and Karthika. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year. It was remade in Bollywood in 2005 by Priyadarshan himself and was titled Kyon Ki featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.

Poochakkoru Mookkuthi was remade as Hungama

The comedy film was released in the year 1984 and was written and directed by Priyadarshan. It features an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Shankar, Menaka, M. G. Soman, Nedumudi Venu, C. I. Paul, Sukumari, Jagathy Sreekumar, Kuthiravattam Pappu, Sreenivasan and Baiju Santhosh. In 2003, the director remade the movie in Bollywood and named it Hungama. The remake features Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, and Rajpal Yadav.

Kireedam was remade as Gardish

The action drama film released in 1989 was directed by Sibi Malayil and written by A. K. Lohithadas. The film stars Mohanlal, Thilakan, and Parvathy Jayaram, along with Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Mohan Raj, Murali, Sreenath, Kundara Johny, Cochin Haneefa, Jagathy Sreekumar, Philomina, Usha, Jagadish, Maniyanpilla Raju, Mamukkoya, Oduvil Unnikrishnan, and Kanakalatha in supporting roles. The film was remade in the year 1993 as Gardish. The remake features Jackie Shroff, Aishwarya, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri and Mukesh Rishi. Both the movies were critically acclaimed and received various awards.

Thenmavin Kombath was remade as Saat Rang Ke Sapne

The romantic comedy film released in 1994 was written and directed by Priyadarshan. The movie features Mohanlal, Shobana, and Nedumudi Venu, with Kaviyoor Ponnamma, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Sukumari, Kuthiravattam Pappu, Sreenivasan, Sankaradi, and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. The film was remade in 1998 as Saat Rang Ke Sapne featuring Arvind Swamy and Juhi Chawla.

Drishyam was remade as Drishyam

The thriller film was released in the year 2013 and was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It stars Mohanlal and Meena, with Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Roshan Basheer and Neeraj Madhav in supporting roles. The movie was remade in Bollywood with the same name in the year 2015 and features Tabu and Shriya Saran, and also features Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

IMAGE: Mohanlal's Instagram

