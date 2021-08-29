Last Updated:

On Nagarjuna's Birthday; First-look Poster Of 'The Ghost' Revealed By Kajal Aggarwal

South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. On the special occasion, the filmmakers of The Ghost have unveiled 1st look poster

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Nagarjuna birthday

IMAGE: NAGARJUNA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM


South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is celebrating his 62nd birthday on Sunday. On the special occasion, the filmmakers of his upcoming film, The Ghost have unveiled the first poster of the film. In the poster, Nagarjuna can be seen holding a blood-stained sword. The action-entertainer is helmed by Praveen Sattaru and the film is set in London. 

First look poster of The Ghost unveiled on Nagarjuna Akkineni's birthday

In the first look poster of The Ghost, Nagarjuna can be seen holding a blood-stained sword and people can be seen bowing down to him as he is dressed in a black coloured hoodie. Unveiling the poster, actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote hearty birthday wish for the veteran actor and unveiled the film's poster.

READ | Priyanka Arul Mohan to reportedly star in Nagarjuna's 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' sequel

As soon as the poster was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the film and several of them dropped birthday wishes for the actor. A fan commented, "The father of all mass heroes... Nagarjuna." Another one added, "Mind Blowing Poster Sir King Nagarjuna." A netizen chipped in, "Happy birthday to south indian Supremo King Nagarjuna '#HBDKingNagarjuna.'"

READ | Rana Daggubati to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 replacing Nagarjuna?

Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role while Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will be seen in supporting roles. Set in London, the film is jointly produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the banner of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

Mukesh G is the cinematographer, while art direction is handled by Brahma Kadali. The stunt directors are Robin Subbu and Nabha. The Ghost's release date is yet to be announced. 

READ | Cops posted at Nagarjuna Sagar, other common projects amid Telangana-AP row over sharing of Krishna water

Nagarjuna responded to Kajal Aggarwal's sweet birthday wish on his Twitter handle. The actor's social media handle is flooded with birthday wishes from his family, friends, and fans. Actors Samantha Akkineni (his daughter-in-law), Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and others have dropped their heartfelt wishes. 

READ | Ahead of Nagarjuna's birthday, another film announced; Kajal Aggarwal gives BTS glimpse

Meanwhile, alongside The Ghost, Nagarjuna also has Kalyan Krishna directorial venture Bangarraju in the pipeline. He was last seen in Wild Dog, which was released in theatres this year. 

READ | On Nagarjuna's birthday, daughter-in-law Samantha pens sweet wish; Chiranjeevi hails star

Image: Nagarjuna Akkineni's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND