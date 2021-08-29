On Nagarjuna's Birthday; First-look Poster Of 'The Ghost' Revealed By Kajal Aggarwal

South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is celebrating his 62nd birthday on Sunday. On the special occasion, the filmmakers of his upcoming film, The Ghost have unveiled the first poster of the film. In the poster, Nagarjuna can be seen holding a blood-stained sword. The action-entertainer is helmed by Praveen Sattaru and the film is set in London.

In the first look poster of The Ghost, Nagarjuna can be seen holding a blood-stained sword and people can be seen bowing down to him as he is dressed in a black coloured hoodie. Unveiling the poster, actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote hearty birthday wish for the veteran actor and unveiled the film's poster.

As soon as the poster was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the film and several of them dropped birthday wishes for the actor. A fan commented, "The father of all mass heroes... Nagarjuna." Another one added, "Mind Blowing Poster Sir King Nagarjuna." A netizen chipped in, "Happy birthday to south indian Supremo King Nagarjuna '#HBDKingNagarjuna.'"

The father of all mass heroes... Nagarjuna 💥💥💥💥 — @iamalphas (@iamAmanx1) August 29, 2021

Mind Blowing Poster Sir King Nagarjuna — Salman Akhtar (@SalmanA04291436) August 29, 2021

Happy birthday to south indian Supremo King Nagarjuna#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/Y59P8nbUBt — Sarath Kumar (@iamsarath314) August 29, 2021

king 💙 — Lalit Raj Purohit ❤️Bellbottom (Akshay sir ka fan) (@THISISTHELRP) August 29, 2021

The Real Boss of Masses — బుజ్జిగాడు (@NellorNaiduGaru) August 29, 2021

Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role while Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will be seen in supporting roles. Set in London, the film is jointly produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the banner of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

Mukesh G is the cinematographer, while art direction is handled by Brahma Kadali. The stunt directors are Robin Subbu and Nabha. The Ghost's release date is yet to be announced.

Nagarjuna responded to Kajal Aggarwal's sweet birthday wish on his Twitter handle. The actor's social media handle is flooded with birthday wishes from his family, friends, and fans. Actors Samantha Akkineni (his daughter-in-law), Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and others have dropped their heartfelt wishes.

Thank you dear @MsKajalAggarwal !! Looking forward for to an action packed adventure with you👍😊 https://t.co/3bmM5E4Vz6 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 29, 2021

Meanwhile, alongside The Ghost, Nagarjuna also has Kalyan Krishna directorial venture Bangarraju in the pipeline. He was last seen in Wild Dog, which was released in theatres this year.

Image: Nagarjuna Akkineni's Instagram