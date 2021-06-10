On Nandamuri Balakrishna's Birthday, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu & Others Extend Sweet Wishes

Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna rings in his 61st birthday today, i.e. June 10, 2021. The three-time Nandi Award-winning actor has starred in more than 100 Telugu films and established a name for himself in the film fraternity like no other. Thus, on the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, a lot of his celebrity pals and contemporaries from the Telugu film industry flocked to social media to wish the N.T.R: Mahanayakudu star and make his day even more special for him. Take a look at some sweet birthday wishes by Tollywood celebrities to Nandamuri below:

Chiranjeevi

Earlier today, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela took to his Twitter handle to extend a lovely birthday wish to his celebrity pal, Nandamuri Balakrishna. In his tweet, Chiranjeevi wrote in Telugu, "Happy Birthday to my friend Balakrishna". He added, "I want you to always be healthy and happy.#NBK".

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu wished for Balakrishna's "good health" and "happiness" on his 61st birthday. He took to Twitter and wrote, "A very happy birthday #Balakrishna garu. Good health and happiness always". The 45-year-old also added, "Have a memorable year".

Jr NTR

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as Jr NTR penned a heartfelt note for his uncle on his 61st birthday today. The Jai Lava Kusa actor dug up his family album to share a throwback photo of Balakrishna on Twitter and wrote, Happy Birthday, Baba. He added, "I want you to be happy with longevity all the time. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday #HappyBirthdayNBK".

Venkatesh Daggubati

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati prays for Nandamuri Balakrishna to have a "safe" and "peaceful" year ahead. Along with sharing a photograph of the Jai Simha on the micro-blogging platform, Venkatesh wrote, "Happy birthday dear Balakrishna gaaru!!". He continued, "Hope you have a peaceful and safe year ahead #HBDBalakrishna #HBDBALAYYA".

Kona Venkat

Tollywood and Bollywood screenwriter Kona Venkat was all praises for the prolific actor on his 61st birthday. Kona, who has written the screenplay of Nandamuri Balakrishna's movies Lion and Dictator, tweeted writing, "My best birthday wishes to dear Nandamuri Balakrishna garu.. A thorough gentleman and an excellent actor". He added, "Wishing him many more challenging characters, great health and happiness always #HappyBirthdayNBK".

IMAGE: VENKATESH DAGGUBATI'S TWITTER

