On Nithiin's 38th Birthday, Check Out Top 7 Movies Of The Telugu Actor To Binge-watch

Nithin Reddy, popularly known as Nithiin among his fans, is an Indian actor and producer known for his works in Telugu cinema. The actor made his debut with Jayam in 2002 and won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut- South. Nithiin's roles in his movies have varied from an action hero to a romantic boy in his career. The actor is celebrating his 38th birthday today, i.e March 30, 2021. On Nithiin's birthday, here are the actor's top seven movies.

Sye

The film Sye is one of the earlier Nithiin's movies with an IMDb rating of 7.4 on 10. The film came out in 2004 and stars Nithiin as Prithvi, Shashank as himself, and Genelia D'Souza as Indu. The action-romance film Sye was S. S. Rajamouli's third film which won several awards.

Ishq

The story of two individuals who fall for each other after a flight to Hyderabad. This Vikram Kumar directorial cast Nithiin as Rahul and Nithya Menen as Priya. The film came out on February 24, 2012, and has an IMDb rating of 7.3.

Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde

The film Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde cast Nithiin, Nithya Menen, and Isha Talwar in the lead roles. The romance-comedy is the story of a young man, Karthik, played by Nithiin, who falls for a girl at a wedding. He then takes her number and soon realises that he has been talking to the wrong girl. The film came out on April 19, 2013, and has an IMDb rating of 7.1 on 10.

A Aa

The film A Aa is a comedy-drama starring Nithiin as Anand Vihari and Samantha Akkineni as Anasuya Ramalingam. The film is the story of a rich girl Anasuya, who falls in love with an ex-chef Anand, in a village. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and has an IMDb rating of 6.8.

Jayam

The debut film of Nithiin also cast Sadha and Tottempudi Gopichand in the lead roles. Nithiin has portrayed the role of Venkat, a young boy who is in love with Sujatha. The Telugu film holds an IMDb rating of 6.3 on 10.

Dil

The film is the story of a rich girl named Nandini who is in love with a boy, Seenu, who comes from a modest background. When her father finds out, he beats up Seenu but the latter promises to win his love back. The film came out on April 4, 2003, and is one of the earliest Nithiin's movies.

LIE

The film LIE has an IMDb rating of 5.9 and is the story of Sathyam played by Nithiin and Chaitra played by Megha Akash. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It came out on August 11, 2017.

Promo Image Source; Nithiin's Instagram