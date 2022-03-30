On Nithiin's Birthday, Wife Shalini Shares Heartfelt Post To Wish The 'love Of Her Life'

Tollywood star Nithiin is receiving overwhelming love from fans, fellow celebrities and family members as he celebrates his birthday today. The star's wife, Shalini, has also shared a special post to mark his special day. Sharing candid glimpses of the couple shedding smiles for the camera, Shalini called Nithiin 'the love of my life'.

Actor Nithiin receives birthday wish from wife Shalini

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 30, Shalini dropped two candid glimpses of the couple as they shed smiles for the camera. Clad in a green and black coloured t-shirt and jeans, Nithiin can be seen holding his wife, who looked gorgeous in a shimmery gold outfit. In the caption, Shalini mentioned," Happy Birthday to the (heart emoticon) of my life :) @actor_nithiin." Take a look.

According to Pinkvilla reports, the duo had an 'arranged-cum-love marriage'. They knew each other for four years and eventually told their respective families about their liking for each other. Nithiin and Shalini tied the knot at the Falaknuma Palace Hotel in Hyderabad in June 2020. The close-knit affair had the duo's close friends and family members in attendance, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among celebrities, Trivikram Srinivas, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, and Kartikeya Gummakonda graced the event to bless the couple.

Earlier this year, Shalini tested positive for COVID-19 days before her birthday. In order to make her day special, Nithiin cut a cake for his wife, as she waved out to him from her window, where she was isolating herself. Sharing the video, he wrote," COVID has barriers… But love has no barriers. Happy birthday my love. 1st time in LIFE I am wishing you to be negatives. (sic)"

COVID has barriers…

But LOVE has no BARRIERS..

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE❤️

LIFE lo 1st time nuvvu negative kavalani korukuntunnanu 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/5zFuOOIaqe — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) January 6, 2022

More on Nithiin's work front

Nithiin is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated Tollywood film Macherla Niyojakavargam, which is set to hit theatres in April. The actor will be stepping into the shoes of an IAS officer Siddharth Reddy alongside like Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles. On his birthday, makers also dropped a teaser of the mass entertainer. Take a look.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHALINIKANDUKURI)